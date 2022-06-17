Lavrov bashed BBC reporter

SecularNationalist
"We are not interested in the eyes of the west , we are not shameful of showing who we are"
Powerful words from Russian foreign minister to put all EU , NATO scums in their place. Means if you mess with us , you will get what you asked for , we are Russians not Iraq or Afghanistan.
