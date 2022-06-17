What's new

Lavrov bashed BBC reporter

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,206
-6
9,863
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"We are not interested in the eyes of the west , we are not shameful of showing who we are"
Powerful words from Russian foreign minister to put all EU , NATO scums in their place. Means if you mess with us , you will get what you asked for , we are Russians not Iraq or Afghanistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Piotr
Russian operation in Ukraine contributes to freeing world from Western oppression - Lavrov
Replies
4
Views
236
Apollon
Apollon
beijingwalker
Russia to Prioritize 'Strategic Partnership' With China, thanking China for its "balanced, unbiased position" on the conflict in Ukraine: Lavrov
Replies
0
Views
235
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Moscow to focus on China ties, replacing goods imported from Western countries: Lavrov
Replies
3
Views
219
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
vostok
Moscow suspends operation of its mission to NATO from November 1 — Lavrov
Replies
1
Views
6K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Battlion25
A “severe” verbal altercation between Blinken and Lavrov over Ukraine (Stockholm meeting)
Replies
1
Views
453
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom