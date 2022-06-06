Launching of the Saudi Cloud Computing Company

Launching the services of the Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC), which was founded by Alibaba Cloud, stc Group, eWTP Arabia Capital, the Saudi Artificial Intelligence Company SCAI, and the Saudi Information Technology Company SITE.
#the cloud has arrived
For unlimited business
https://twitter.com/sccc_sa/status/1533528750549262337
The recently launched Saudi Cloud Computing Company with Saudi partnerships in cooperation with Alibaba Cloud; It intends to establish 16 data centers distributed across different regions in Saudi Arabia
#the cloud has arrived
For unlimited business
https://twitter.com/sccc_sa/status/1533528750549262337
The recently launched Saudi Cloud Computing Company with Saudi partnerships in cooperation with Alibaba Cloud; It intends to establish 16 data centers distributed across different regions in Saudi Arabia
Last edited: