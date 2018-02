He appreciated that KS&EW is translating the national goal of self-reliance / indigenization in defence production.



He added that all other ongoing projects at KS&EW including 1500 Tons MPV, 32 Tons Bollard Pull Tugs and FAC(M)-4 are progressing satisfactorily. He also thanked PN / GoP for entrusting KS&EW with mega project of construction of 04 x AIP submarines and informed that preparations for the project are in full swing to start it as per schedule time.

Click to expand...