First 2300 Ton Corvette For Pakistan Navy Launched By DAMEN Shipyard, Romania

Romanian one was a surprise as i had originally missed the news about it until the launch of that corvette.Our Bureau04:44 PM, May 19, 2019DAMEN built 2300 ton Corvette for Pakistan.DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania launched the first of two 2,300 tons corvettes built for Pakistan Navy at a ceremony held at M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania on May 17.The first ship is expected to join the Pakistan Navy by end of this year and the second would be delivered by mid-2020. The contract for their manufacture was signed in 2017, Pakistan media reported.Pakistan Navy’s Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem who spoke on the occasion said that these platforms will act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer more flexibility in the conduct of Pakistan Navy’s initiative of independent Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.The Pakistan Navy commissioned a locally built and ordered 4 warships from a Chinese shipyard in the past year indicating accelerated naval procurement.