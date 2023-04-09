What's new

Launch of the Turkish UAV Bayraktar Akinci missiles Roketsan IHA 230

Soldier35

Mar 21, 2022
Russian Federation
Russian Federation
The Turkish group Baykar showed a video of the test launch from the Bayraktar Akinci UAV of the Roketsan IHA-230 supersonic missile. The launch was made from the fourth prototype of the Akinci B UAV, equipped with Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 series turboprop engines instead of the previously installed Ukrainian AI-450T engines. Supersonic air-to-ground missile IHA-230 - can operate day and night at a distance of up to 140 kilometers. The missile is an effective means against stationary ground and sea targets, radars and air defense systems.

 

