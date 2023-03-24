Launch of North Korean Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 cruise missiles

The North Korean army for the first time showed footage of launches of strategic cruise missiles of the Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 types. The cruise missiles were equipped with a "test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead" and flew between 1,500 and 1,800 km. The launch of cruise missiles was a response to the US and South Korean military exercises Freedom Shield 23, which we talked about earlier. The North Korean exercise tested the reliability of control devices and detonators in a mid-air explosion and demonstrated yet another military strike capability. Two Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles launched in South Hamgyong Province accurately hit a target in the Sea of Japan.