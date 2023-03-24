What's new

Launch of North Korean Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 cruise missiles

S

Soldier35

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2022
327
0
316
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Russian Federation
The North Korean army for the first time showed footage of launches of strategic cruise missiles of the Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 types. The cruise missiles were equipped with a "test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead" and flew between 1,500 and 1,800 km. The launch of cruise missiles was a response to the US and South Korean military exercises Freedom Shield 23, which we talked about earlier. The North Korean exercise tested the reliability of control devices and detonators in a mid-air explosion and demonstrated yet another military strike capability. Two Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles launched in South Hamgyong Province accurately hit a target in the Sea of Japan.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese simulation finds North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile could hit central US in 33 minutes
Replies
0
Views
179
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan acknowledges ‘difficulty to detect’ missiles launched by North Korea
Replies
4
Views
886
topsail
T
yugocrosrb95
North Korea conducts live fire exercise of strategic nuclear capable land attack cruise missiles!
Replies
13
Views
701
yugocrosrb95
yugocrosrb95
Abid123
North Korea Demonstrates Nuclear Arsenal’s Fast Reaction Time With “Surprise ICBM Drill” for “Nuclear Counterattack”: Hwasong-15 Back in Action
Replies
0
Views
207
Abid123
Abid123
beijingwalker
N.Korea threatens to use nuclear weapons if US, S.Korea continue to show 'open hostility'
Replies
0
Views
111
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom