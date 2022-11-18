What's new

Launch Of India's First Private Rocket, Vikram-S, Successful

Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket, was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota, about 115 kms from Chennai, today. The launch of the rocket marks the foray of private sector into the country's space industry, once dominated by state-run ISRO for decades.

The space sector was opened to private players by the Centre in 2020.

"Launched! Vikram-S makes history as the first private rocket of India to grace the skies. We thank you all for being with us for this momentous occasion," startup Skyroot Aerospace, which developed the rocket, announced in a Tweet.

Vikram-S soared to an altitude of 89.5 km after its launch and met all the parameters, it said.

Titled 'Prarambh' (the beginning), the mission carried three payloads built by Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, Chennai-based startup Space Kids and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.


"New Dawn": Launch Of India's First Private Rocket, Vikram-S, Successful

Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket, was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota, about 115 kms from Chennai, today.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593484880872017920

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593490070459527169

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593485131666247680
 
Good for burgeoning microsatellite market. People can have their own private Starlinks for secure communication.
 

