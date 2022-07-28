What's new

Laughs Reacts for Martyrs on ISPR Post

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

This is sad to see people not even caring about the brave soldiers who laid down their lives of us.When you won't care about public sentiments and steal their mandate.
This is how they gonna behave


This just shows the level is of anger inside hearts of public.
Whoever thought that anger will be down after few weeks of regime change should look at this 4 months have passed and level of anger is increasing everyday.

Bajwa and top military leadership have no idea how much they have widened the gap between public and Armed forces.

Maybe this post was just to check the public pulse otherwise we had Martyrs on almost everyday of life
Why post about today's only?

ISPR had a separate account on Facebook which use to post about these historical martyrs on daily basis with same graphics.
 
This is sad to see people not even caring about the brave soldiers who laid down their lives of us.When you won't care about public sentiments and steal their mandate.
This is how they gonna behave


This just shows the level is of anger inside hearts of public.
Whoever thought that anger will be down after few weeks of regime change should look at this 4 months have passed and level of anger is increasing everyday.

Bajwa and top military leadership have no idea how much they have widened the gap between public and Armed forces.

Maybe this post was just to check the public pulse otherwise we had Martyrs on almost everyday of life
Why post about today's only?

ISPR had a separate account on Facebook which use to post about these historical martyrs on daily basis with same graphics.
Lanti Bajwa and his fellow core commanders are responsible for this... but the people should also learn to put their difference aside when it comes to our fallen soldiers. Those men that died fighting for our country are worthy of our respect, they made the ultimate sacrifice for us and the country.

I should also add that the number of men that we lose is a reflection on thr incompetence of those sitting on top, and they should be held accountable for it, we have lost too many good men and good men are hard to come by.
 
This is sad to see people not even caring about the brave soldiers who laid down their lives of us.When you won't care about public sentiments and steal their mandate.
This is how they gonna behave


This just shows the level is of anger inside hearts of public.
Whoever thought that anger will be down after few weeks of regime change should look at this 4 months have passed and level of anger is increasing everyday.

Bajwa and top military leadership have no idea how much they have widened the gap between public and Armed forces.

Maybe this post was just to check the public pulse otherwise we had Martyrs on almost everyday of life
Why post about today's only?

ISPR had a separate account on Facebook which use to post about these historical martyrs on daily basis with same graphics.
Recently, my friend told me that abuse is openly hurled at sentries on checkpoints. And the sentries told him how they’re facing backlash from public for being sellouts. To all those who think that the actions of a few sellout generals won’t harm the credibility of the institution, they should think again.
 
I personally know some people who had shown laughing reactions. Just calling them Indians won't work. Leadership have no clue the kind of damage they have done to Armed Forces. The amount of hatred I am seeing is mind boggling. It would take decades and few major victories in war against India to recover that.
 
Some low lives from both sides of the borders are responsible for this - Thanks to Bajwa and his Mafia now we cannot say surely its not from us -
 
Ignorance at peak

Go check the post yourself then you'll see if they're Indians or Pakistanis

The same ignorance have brought us here when people criticized ISPR Twitter handel he called them " ill informed youth" and propaganda

This won't work anymore
 
Exactly, even positive criticism was always shoved under the carpet and called an Indian conspiracy. This invincibility cloak they had been wearing over the years was weaved by pro-Pakistan PTI supporters. Which is why they were left Nanga the moment they adopted “neutrality”.
 
Nice try playing the "5th generation warfare" card.

Fact is many of us on this board have a great deal of respect for soliders who have fought for this country, alot of us have direct relatives who served. So please cut this crap. No pakistani here is anti army enough to where we would abuse those who died fighting.

However, the autonomy the Coas and core commanders have enjoyed is gone now. Dha mafia has been exposed.
 
So they'll abuse our soldiers
F the folks than, there's absolutely zero respect for these "folks"
There's no justification, despite whatever PTI trolls say
 
You should confront them about that and threaten to break off your relationship with them.
 

