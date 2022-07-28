Laughs Reacts for Martyrs on ISPR Post

This is sad to see people not even caring about the brave soldiers who laid down their lives of us.When you won't care about public sentiments and steal their mandate.This is how they gonna behaveThis just shows the level is of anger inside hearts of public.Whoever thought that anger will be down after few weeks of regime change should look at this 4 months have passed and level of anger is increasing everyday.Bajwa and top military leadership have no idea how much they have widened the gap between public and Armed forces.Maybe this post was just to check the public pulse otherwise we had Martyrs on almost everyday of lifeWhy post about today's only?ISPR had a separate account on Facebook which use to post about these historical martyrs on daily basis with same graphics.