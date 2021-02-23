What's new

Laugh of the day "No F-16 was shot down" okay Mr Brigade Major !

Indus Pakistan said:
WARNING: Please be warned that watching all this video could crack your ribs in laughter.

Yep their world fell apart when the person who championed their cause have them the cold hard truth.
Knowing her she was probably happy as well American warplanes had bested the Russians again.
 
she hates Pakistan right down to her very bones. the fact that this woman debunked the lie of India shooting down a F16 in front of an Indian audience is priceless.
 
@Indus Pakistan

Man, this is from last year. A couple of guys opened up separate Topics on this vid.

A clip of it was used in the Documentary: Invincible Resolve

Hell, I used an audio clip of Christine Fair in one of my vids (below) last year. Just click 'Play'.

 
I beg India are now forcing american to fabricate F-16 of PAF shot down by IAF.

If not , modi will order IN to sail together with CV-16 Liaoning for an joint exercise nearby pearl harbour. :lol:
 
Trailer23 said:
Man, this is from last year.
Yes, indeed it is but I saw it yesterday and could not resist the temptation to post it here for laughs. My ribs are still hurting. What made it a real killer was that this psychotic women hates Pakistan. She just loses it. So the thought that the Indians paid and invited this ugly thing to come over and trash Pakistan.

Yes she does that but then explodes like a suicide bomber taking down half of the IAF brass with her is priceless. The whole thing turns into a farce. Somebody out of the view was trying to use sounds [fans?] to mask her voice but she then begins to shout to relay her message. Then that dum brogade major starts his lunacy.

After that the plot spills into Jerry Springer show ....


1614107226670.png
 
Yankee-stani said:
I cant believe she still defends a country like India when she was raped there
Inherent hate of Islam and any thing muslim b it a country or a person... Especially if it is a nuclear country

Who the **** allowed this lady to live in Pakistan for 24 years??

She has brains and balls.... very dangerous things to have
 
Mrc said:
Inherent hate of Islam and any thing muslim b it a country or a person... Especially if it is a nuclear country

Who the **** allowed this lady to live in Pakistan for 24 years??

She has brains and balls.... very dangerous things to have
Meh she is probably just sees money in peddling nonsense to policymakers in the US these think tank types are basically a smarter version of lobbyists
Indus Pakistan said:
Yes, indeed it is but I saw it yesterday and could not resist the temptation to post it here for laughs. My ribs are still hurting. What made it a real killer was that this psychotic women hates Pakistan. She just loses it. So the thought that the Indians paid and invited this ugly thing to come over and trash Pakistan.

Yes she does that but then explodes like a suicide bomber taking down half of the IAF brass with her is priceless. The whole thing turns into a farce. Somebody out of the view was trying to use sounds [fans?] to mask her voice but she then begins to shout to relay her message. Then that dum brogade major starts his lunacy.

After that the plot spills into Jerry Springer show ....


View attachment 719290
More like Maury imagine Christine Fair and some Indian dude on set arguing who is the baby mama or poppa
the-dna-test-y99nog.jpg



Btw I been on a taping of Maury and Jerry Springer once in 2019 @Indus Pakistan
 
