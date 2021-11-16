What's new

Latin Americans comment on photos of Indian troops surrendering to the PLA

TOTUU

TOTUU

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
309
-1
695
Country
China
Location
China
There are 25 comments in totalNo. 4 and No. 5 are duplicates, so there are actually only 24 replies, I will use translation software to translate into English

I'll put it in sections and mark the comments with a number，Please understand that I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the translation software.

1637041133440.png

1637041385944.png


1，I remember the news I saw was that India won or took the lead. The timing last year was really explosive news. After all, the friction between the two most populous countries in the world is very scary and both are nuclear powers. (In fact, I really don't understand that the countries that legally possess nuclear weapons are the five permanent members of the United Nations. Why many countries have successively possessed nuclear weapons) If there is a war between them, their nationalistic sentiment will be difficult to suppress, and eventually may lead to a continuation. War without end.
However, it is estimated that Indians find it difficult to accept these images, and Indians tend to have high self-esteem. It seems that the claim that India won is not valid. It can only be said that China is not willing to allow the situation to escalate. Even if it wins, it does not propagandize.

2，In fact, I originally thought the faces of Asians are very similar, but now they still seem to be distinguishable. The current state of these Indians looks really miserable, I don't know how the Chinese will treat them. Both countries are nuclear powers, so they can only use cold weapons to fight them. In terms of geographical knowledge, China may be more advantageous. After all, some Chinese live on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and can adapt to the cruel climate and temperature of the plateau, so India's defeat is understandable. But India has no reason to provoke China. It is all the traditional divide and conquer strategy of the Anglo-Saxon peoples. They want India to compete with China. These violent Indians are really miserable, but they are also lucky, if it was really a war, they may have already lost their lives.
1637041817467.png


3，I asked my Indian friend about the authenticity of these photos. My Indian friend seemed very excited and replied, "I am proud and proud of our Indian military heroes. It is we Indians who are on the front line of the democratic front to fight against China. You should thank us and encourage us, and It's not about spreading these defamatory photos of India in private, it makes me sad. "Uh, but the problem is I don't think China is an enemy. Well, I may have overlooked the feelings of Indians. If someone showed me some photos of the British held captive by the Argentines, I probably wouldn't accept them.

4，This is very much in line with a situation I encountered in school that year. There are Chinese and Indians in my class, the Indians are very outgoing and willing to compete with each other, while the Chinese are taciturn and usually like to do their own things by themselves. I don't know why the Indians once entangled the Chinese and kept provoking them. Finally, the Chinese beat them brutally. The Indians later hated the Chinese, and publicly heckled and insulted the Chinese until graduation. Anyway, everyone in our class understands that they should not easily provoke the Indians.

5，Humans entered the Stone Age 2 million years ago.
Humankind entered the Bronze Age in 4000 BC.
Humankind entered the Iron Age in 1000 BC.
In the 18th century A.D., mankind entered the Steam Age.
In the 19th century A.D., mankind entered the electric age.
In 1942, mankind entered the age of nuclear energy.
...
After all, the sticks and stones of our ancestors are the most durable, and we still use them today!
 
Last edited:
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,019
1
20,053
Country
China
Location
United States
Now the image of Indian Soldiers pulling their ears on their knees can be seen on the other side of world. India government should really come out and do some thing about it, for the sake of Mother India!
 
TOTUU

TOTUU

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
309
-1
695
Country
China
Location
China
6，The Indians and Chinese began a one-on-one battle, and Kung Fu representatives from all over the world gathered on the scene ... Wow, I suddenly returned to the romantic era of knights ...
If it wasn't so serious, it would be a wonderful war story and kung fu movie.

7，The Indian army needs to learn kung fu. In the era of cold weapons, China was almost invincible. The Chinese had almost opened up the largest territory in East Asia. Until they found the grassland areas in the north, martial arts seemed too small for cavalry. But in the area of the picture, it seems that no horses can be used, so the unarmed Indian army can only fail. However, in view of the recent tensions between China and India, the Chinese will probably not teach Indian martial arts, so it is recommended that Indians come to Brazil to learn judo ... Imagine that the border is very dangerous, border soldiers cannot use weapons, and must fight with bare hands. At the top of the plateau, the First World Kung Fu Conference officially began.

8，India's denials are understandable, because there is really no need to further escalate the border crisis. The essence of last year's crisis was to serve Modi's election. If the UK and the US are smart enough to publicize the Indian failure, nationalist sentiment in India will inevitably require Modi to continue the offensive to make up for the failure, but this will inevitably damage Modi's preference to the Western world. . In my opinion, leaders born of a large country like India will not be stupid people. They will inevitably take into account the needs of reality. Direct confrontation with China will not bring much benefit, except to the western media Touted by Modi himself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom