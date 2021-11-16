Latin Americans comment on photos of Indian troops surrendering to the PLA

There are 25 comments in total

（

No. 4 and No. 5 are duplicates, so there are actually only 24 replies

）

I will use translation software to translate into English



I'll put it in sections and mark the comments with a number，Please understand that I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the translation software.

I remember the news I saw was that India won or took the lead. The timing last year was really explosive news. After all, the friction between the two most populous countries in the world is very scary and both are nuclear powers. (In fact, I really don't understand that the countries that legally possess nuclear weapons are the five permanent members of the United Nations. Why many countries have successively possessed nuclear weapons) If there is a war between them, their nationalistic sentiment will be difficult to suppress, and eventually may lead to a continuation. War without end.However, it is estimated that Indians find it difficult to accept these images, and Indians tend to have high self-esteem. It seems that the claim that India won is not valid. It can only be said that China is not willing to allow the situation to escalate. Even if it wins, it does not propagandize.In fact, I originally thought the faces of Asians are very similar, but now they still seem to be distinguishable. The current state of these Indians looks really miserable, I don't know how the Chinese will treat them. Both countries are nuclear powers, so they can only use cold weapons to fight them. In terms of geographical knowledge, China may be more advantageous. After all, some Chinese live on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and can adapt to the cruel climate and temperature of the plateau, so India's defeat is understandable. But India has no reason to provoke China. It is all the traditional divide and conquer strategy of the Anglo-Saxon peoples. They want India to compete with China. These violent Indians are really miserable, but they are also lucky, if it was really a war, they may have already lost their lives.I asked my Indian friend about the authenticity of these photos. My Indian friend seemed very excited and replied, "I am proud and proud of our Indian military heroes. It is we Indians who are on the front line of the democratic front to fight against China. You should thank us and encourage us, and It's not about spreading these defamatory photos of India in private, it makes me sad. "Uh, but the problem is I don't think China is an enemy. Well, I may have overlooked the feelings of Indians. If someone showed me some photos of the British held captive by the Argentines, I probably wouldn't accept them.This is very much in line with a situation I encountered in school that year. There are Chinese and Indians in my class, the Indians are very outgoing and willing to compete with each other, while the Chinese are taciturn and usually like to do their own things by themselves. I don't know why the Indians once entangled the Chinese and kept provoking them. Finally, the Chinese beat them brutally. The Indians later hated the Chinese, and publicly heckled and insulted the Chinese until graduation. Anyway, everyone in our class understands that they should not easily provoke the Indians.Humans entered the Stone Age 2 million years ago.Humankind entered the Bronze Age in 4000 BC.Humankind entered the Iron Age in 1000 BC.In the 18th century A.D., mankind entered the Steam Age.In the 19th century A.D., mankind entered the electric age.In 1942, mankind entered the age of nuclear energy....After all, the sticks and stones of our ancestors are the most durable, and we still use them today!