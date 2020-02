Over the last year, mass protests have shaken Latin America , threatening to upend the region's status quo.The region's longest-serving leader has gone into exile and the country widely considered to be its most stable is considering scrapping its constitution as it grapples with allegations of human rights abuses by state forces.As elections loom and governments face widespread discontent, here are the stories to look out for in 2020.1. Bolivian democracy is put to the testAll eyes will be on Bolivia as voters are expected to head to the polls again following a now-annulled October election that was dogged by allegations of illegitimacy before it even began.Longtime leader Evo Morales 's controversial candidacy sparked protests that grew in number and intensity as the leftist icon first declared victory , then resigned in the face of pressure from the armed forces.