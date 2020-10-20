Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
General Photos & Multimedia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Latest Urdu Poetry of Tanveew Sipra | Mazdoor ki Mehnat ka Sila Cheen'nay Waloo
Thread starter
b4umsf
Start date
49 minutes ago
b4umsf
FULL MEMBER
Nov 14, 2018
137
0
81
Country
Location
49 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
S
Hope India will return our soldier soon: China
Latest: SrNair
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
Tests show coronavirus vaccine by China’s Sinovac is safe, says Brazil’s Butantan Institute
Latest: rott
A moment ago
China & Far East
S
In Big Change, India Considers Trade Talks With Taiwan: Report
Latest: SrNair
1 minute ago
World Affairs
Ministers decry violation of SOPs as daily Covid-19 mortality rate increases by 140pc
Latest: 313ghazi
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Featured
Azerbaijan Armenian War
Latest: Hassan Al-Somal
3 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Maj Abdul Wahab Shaheed....His dead body is still somewhere on the top-Kargil war 1999
Latest: Inception-06
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
R
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: retaxis
Today at 11:59 AM
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: Falcon26
Today at 11:55 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Mechanised Divisions Pakistan Army
Latest: PanzerKiel
Today at 11:54 AM
Pakistan Army
Featured
Ex PN Chief Zafar Mehmood Abbasi highlighted PN modernization
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 11:51 AM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Ministers decry violation of SOPs as daily Covid-19 mortality rate increases by 140pc
Latest: 313ghazi
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Nawaz accuses security establishment of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran to power
Latest: hussain0216
4 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Tactical nuclear weapons, Chinese firepower and American proxy warrior India
Latest: Figaro
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
DRAP has increased prices of 253 medicines upto 22 to 35 percent.
Latest: Pandora
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
WHO chief praises Pakistan for keeping economy afloat while facing COVID-19.
Latest: Crimson Blue
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
New Video - Indian soldiers were beaten by Chinese
Latest: Mugwop
7 minutes ago
Military Forum
US Fifth Generation Target Drone to Begin Test Flights
Latest: IceCold
Today at 11:35 AM
Air Warfare
BrahMos Supersonic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Navy's Stealth Destroyer
Latest: RPK
Today at 10:03 AM
Naval Warfare
The AH-1W Super Cobra Has Been Retired From The Marine Corps After 34 Years Of Service
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 5:52 AM
Air Warfare
BAE Offers Truck-Mounted Howitzer For US Army Stryker Units
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 2:46 AM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
S
Hope India will return our soldier soon: China
Latest: SrNair
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
India will match China’s capabilities: INDIA issues veiled threat
Latest: Figaro
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Featured
Bangladesh seeks UN Security Council action over Myanmar’s troops mobilized near border
Latest: X-ray Papa
13 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Second Space & Strategic Rocket Launch Center
Latest: Galactic Penguin SST
26 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
26 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
General Photos & Multimedia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top