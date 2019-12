Latest Saudi visit

A diplomatic conundrum

For Pakistan this will be a tricky diplomatic problem to solve. On one hand it has received and expects to receive more financial aid from Saudi Arabia in the form of deferred oil payments and foreign exchange reserve support.

Malaysia is one of two countries that have openly supported our stance on the Kashmir issue while it also opens up trade opportunities for us in South East Asia. The second country is Turkey, which has condemned India’s actions in Kashmir. Additionally, we trade military equipment with Turkey quite frequently with many deals still in the pipeline. Pakistan has offered to provide Qatar security for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Iran is a crucial neighbour that provides electricity to far-flung areas in Pakistan where our infrastructure cannot reach very easily.