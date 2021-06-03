Latest sales data in May 2021: Tesla sales collapsed in China

The leaked data trigger the sale-off of Telsa's stock price today (-5.33%), and it is the main reason drag the Nasdaq index down today.
Citing a person with knowledge of internal data, The Information said Tesla's monthly net orders in China dropped to roughly 9,800 in May, down from more than 18,000 in April. The figures reveal a continued slide in demand for Tesla's electric vehicles in China after March saw 21,000 net orders.
China accounted for 41% of the world's EV sales in 2020, according to research firm Canalys, and Tesla raked in 29% of its global sales in the first quarter from the country.
Tesla stock drops 5% on report saying China orders halved in May (msn.com)
The main reason Tesla sales collapsed in China is due to multiple accidents (including several fatal accident) in China, mostly due to the misfunction of the brake system of Tesla, as well as the poorly design misleading autopilot system.
