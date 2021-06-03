Latest sales data in May 2021: Tesla sales collapsed in China

The leaked data trigger the sale-off of Telsa's stock price today (), and it is the main reason drag the Nasdaq index down today.. The figures reveal a continued slide in demand for Tesla's electric vehicles in China after March saw 21,000 net orders., according to research firm Canalys, and Tesla raked in 29% of its global sales in the first quarter from the country.The main reason Tesla sales collapsed in China is due to multiple accidents (including several fatal accident) in China, mostly due to the misfunction of the brake system of Tesla, as well as the poorly design misleading autopilot system.