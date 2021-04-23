Latest Propaganda Against FC Balochistan Debunked: 10-Year-Old Child Tortured And Raped By Personnel of Pakistani Forces



A 10-year-old child has been brutally tortured and raped by personnel of Pakistani paramilitary force Frontier Corps in Hoshaap, Kech. The disturbing incident has resulted in strong protests in the area.



According to details, a 10-year-old child and his brother were allegedly picked up by Pakistani forces in Hoshaap, Kech area of Balochistan on Wednesday. Both boys were brutally tortured and then one of them was raped by a personnel of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force of Pakistan.



The injured boy was then dumped on a road side in unconscious state, who has now been taken to a local hospital.



The Pakistani military and its associated forces have been accused by human rights and political groups of being involved in gross human rights violations in Balochistan.



In response to today’s incident, the locals blocked a local highway in protest and have demanded action against the personnel involved.



The disturbing event has resulted in strong reactions from across Balochistan, with hundreds expressing their outrage on social media.



Demanding immediate arrest of the personnel involved Human Rights Council of Balochistan said the incident was “extremely shameful and beyond savageness”.

Renowned activist and student leader Mahrang Baloch said the incident is highly outrageous. She said that “giving free hands to FC has increased the atrocities on Baloch people”.

Political activist and president of Baloch National Movement – United Kingdom, Hakeem Wadhela, said:

Medical Examination Report/ Reality:

Chief Medical Officer, Teaching Hospital Kech at Turbat has written: 'On basis of Physical Examination, Genital Examination, and Pathological report from rectal swab for Spermatozoa Analysis, I find nothing to suggest that the unnatural sexual offence committed.'



