Latest: PM Shahbaz Sharif about to arrive in Karachi.

ARY News Headlines | 10 AM | 13th April 2022 ​

Good to see him visiting Karachi.MQM appearing very serious regarding that agreements signed with PPP and joint opposition.They are even saying that we are more interested in implementation of that agreement rather than taking ministries.of 40% Job Quota in Sindh province for Karachi residents and other infrastructure/governance issues etc are very serious problems which affect Karachi and her residents.MQM has made a huge political gamble. If she fails to get her populace things out of those agreements, PTI will certainly wipe out MQM next year in general elections. Huge number of Urdu Speaking folks are supporting PTI on social media and on streets.Though many Karachiites are also saying how many times IK visited Karachi when he was in power - he was just focusing on KP and Punjab....So he suddenly remembers Karachi when he is out of power now. This thinking exists as well.MQM looks nervous and wants implementation of those agreements ASAP.....She needs something to show to Karachi otherwise PTI is breathing down her neck.