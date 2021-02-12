What's new

Latest photos of INS Vikrant from Chinese source

India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is well on schedule and should be delivered on time to the Indian Navy.



The 40,000 tonne carrier is expected to be commissioned to the Navy in 2017. It was undocked for the first time in June last year and launched in August 2015. It is expected to undergo extensive sea trials this year. One of the most important factors about this ship is that it is being constructed almost entirely with indigenous steel, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and made by SAIL. The high quality steel for its flight deck was built by the Alloy Steel Plant (ASP) in Durgapur.

This is a major point. When the carrier was planned, Cochin Shipyard Ltd wanted to import steel from Russia but they started making demands that India could not meet. This is when it was decided to develop the steel indigenously and DRDO actually succeeded. This was a major step towards indigenization and goes to show that India can achieve a lot on its own when things are up against the wall. Even private players are now joining the fray. The steel for the ICGS Anmol was supplied by Essar. The concept of indigenisation is now opening up new avenues for industry.

The flight deck of INS Vikrant can carry 19 aircraft while the hangers inside will have the capacity for 17 more fighters. The aircraft carrier will have two take-off runways and a landing strip with three arrester wires, capable of operating STOBAR aircraft including the Mig-29K and indigenous LCA, as well as a range of helicopters.
 
Can you provide link of 2015? It was launched Into water in 2015 without super structure

Delays are the huge problems with Indian ship building...
 
THIS SHIP IS A MAGNIFICENT ACHIEVEMENT BY INDIA

IM shocked and impressed at how far the indian navy and iys indengious technology as come

2 40,000 tonne carriers heading two full combat fleets the EASTERN & WESTERN will be amazing

 
Ashok, use some common sense. Why would IDF use Chinese source pictures to get Viky documented? Are you really nuts or on a high with Hashish !!! Itna bhi chutiyapa na kar beta !!!
 
Isn't it your duty to double check the authenticity of an article before reposting it? It was just a blog post. Blogs don't count for much anyway.

Tell moderators to come up with new policy to prohibit Blog posting then.

Stay on topic.
It does not pay to be frivolous.

Do not dictate your terms on posters.
Advise Webmaster what should or should not be done.

Do not be a annoying A$$ and ridicule yourself.
Govern yourself.
 
Why are you getting all worked up? Chill and watch your thread fizzle out. (coz its a junk)

