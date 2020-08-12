What's new

Latest on Pangong Tso : India Today

India Today's report on the latest situation in Pangong Tso area.

It is an Indian Report therefore, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.
As usual, the Indian Media is showing that India is in a very commanding position against China in this specific sector of the Pangong Tso.

The presenter said that Indian T90s are on a height/mountain tops giving them advantage over Chinese tanks which are at a lower height/plains.
But later in the Report she says that Indian T90s are heavier compared to Chinese tanks. She says further that it is not a disadvantage, because the terrain is flat in this area, ideal for heavier T90 tanks to operate.

WTH!!

To operate in flat terrain Indian T90s have to come down from their mountain tops. What would happen to them before they reach flat terrain!!
India Today's report on the latest situation in Pangong Tso area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1301004831176364032

It is an Indian Report therefore, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.
As usual, the Indian Media is showing that India is in a very commanding position against China in this specific sector of the Pangong Tso.

The presenter said that Indian T90s are on a height/mountain tops giving them advantage over Chinese tanks which are at a lower height/plains.
But later in the Report she says that Indian T90s are heavier compared to Chinese tanks. She says further that it is not a disadvantage, because the terrain is flat in this area, ideal for heavier T90 tanks to operate.

WTH!!

To operate in flat terrain Indian T90s have to come down from their mountain tops. What would happen to them before they reach flat terrain!!
Exactly.
Does the presenter know that the Chinese also have 60 tonne tanks (which are superior in every regard to the Indian T-90s)? There is a reason why you see the Chinese spending years and a ton of money to develop a dedicated 33 tonne light tank for the specific purpose of fighting India in such high altitudes. If you could simply bring heavy tanks or even medium tanks to fight at these altitudes, then why in the world would China go through the effort of developing them? Or why India is all of the sudden panicking over a lack of light tanks?
 
India Today's report on the latest situation in Pangong Tso area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1301004831176364032

It is an Indian Report therefore, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.
As usual, the Indian Media is showing that India is in a very commanding position against China in this specific sector of the Pangong Tso.

The presenter said that Indian T90s are on a height/mountain tops giving them advantage over Chinese tanks which are at a lower height/plains.
But later in the Report she says that Indian T90s are heavier compared to Chinese tanks. She says further that it is not a disadvantage, because the terrain is flat in this area, ideal for heavier T90 tanks to operate.

WTH!!

To operate in flat terrain Indian T90s have to come down from their mountain tops. What would happen to them before they reach flat terrain!!
Exactly.
These tank cannot operate to their potential like in sea level. Their engine HP will be subpar and accuracy will be reduced. The Chinese type 15 tank is lighter but it's a tank special tailor for high attitude operation. Meaning it's gun will work exactly as it shall , be it sea level or high attitude, taking out Indian T-90 easily.
 
Does the presenter know that the Chinese also have 60 tonne tanks (which are superior in every regard to the Indian T-90s)? There is a reason why you see the Chinese spending years and a ton of money to develop a dedicated 33 tonne light tank for the specific purpose of fighting India in such high altitudes. If you could simply bring heavy tanks or even medium tanks to fight at these altitudes, then why in the world would China go through the effort of developing them? Or why India is all of the sudden panicking over a lack of light tanks?
BJP/Modi has Hindutva and Vedic. ZTQ-15 is nothing. You haven't seen Supa Powa Vedic technology, boy.
 
