Latest on Pangong Tso : India Today

India Today's report on the latest situation in Pangong Tso area.It is an Indian Report therefore, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.As usual, the Indian Media is showing that India is in a very commanding position against China in this specific sector of the Pangong Tso.The presenter said that Indian T90s are on a height/mountain tops giving them advantage over Chinese tanks which are at a lower height/plains.But later in the Report she says that Indian T90s are heavier compared to Chinese tanks. She says further that it is not a disadvantage, because the terrain is flat in this area, ideal for heavier T90 tanks to operate.WTH!!To operate in flat terrain Indian T90s have to come down from their mountain tops. What would happen to them before they reach flat terrain!!Exactly.