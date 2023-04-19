Latest leak suggests US spying on UN chief Guterres over Russia
US document says UN secretary general accommodated Russia during Black Sea grain deal talks, according to a news report.
www.aljazeera.com
United Nations issues rare rebuke of United States over leaked documents | CNN
Weeks after a trove of classified US intelligence documents were posted on social media, the United Nations issued a rare rebuke of the United States after reports that those documents allegedly revealed the US was spying on the Secretary-General and other high ranking UN officials.
edition.cnn.com