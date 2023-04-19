What's new

Latest leak suggests US spying on UN chief Guterres

Should UN headquarter move outside USA?

Latest leak suggests US spying on UN chief Guterres over Russia

US document says UN secretary general accommodated Russia during Black Sea grain deal talks, according to a news report.
United Nations issues rare rebuke of United States over leaked documents | CNN

Weeks after a trove of classified US intelligence documents were posted on social media, the United Nations issued a rare rebuke of the United States after reports that those documents allegedly revealed the US was spying on the Secretary-General and other high ranking UN officials.
