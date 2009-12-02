Latest jet pack Flight Testing!

khansaheeb
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 14, 2008
- 8,350
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|S
|Russia unveils latest stealth fighter Jet
|Russian Defence Forum
|2
|Lockheed to handover latest F-35/ F-16 tech to India in fighter jet bid
|Indian Defence Forum
|54
|S
|India's Super Sukhoi's will technologically out-match China's latest Su-35 jets
|Indian Defence Forum
|96
|Turkish Airlines cargo jet crash kills 16 Latest
|World Affairs
|3
|Japan just joined an elite club with its latest fighter jet
|China & Far East
|24
|Chinese fighter jets seen on contested South China Sea island, evidence of Beijing's latest bold mov
|Chinese Defence Forum
|1
|Pakistan in talks with US to procure latest F-16 jets: Air chief
|Pakistan Air Force
|249
|L
|Boeing delivers latest F-15K jets to South Korea
|Military Forum
|31
|M
|Indian air force grounds Sukhoi fighter jets after latest crash
|Indian Defence Forum
|1
|Kavkaz 2020: Why Russia’s Latest Military Drills Are a Golden Opportunity for Pakistan
|Pakistan Army
|0