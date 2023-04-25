Latest J&K Attack Should Alarm Us; Militancy Reviving; Army Dropped its Guard; Future Scary—AS Dulat

In a 41-minute interview to Karan Thapar for The Wire, Mr. Dulat said there are three elements of the situation in Kashmir that make him worried and make the situation seem scary. First, militancy, as a result of India’s muscular response, has been driven deep underground and has become subterranean and invisible. We do not know where and when it will pop up. Second, and perhaps as a result, our intelligence is not as good as it used to be. Third, the killers responsible for the targeted killings that have happened earlier are still around and they have not been caught and, therefore, are free and able to repeat what they have done. Mr. Dulat also fears that more people may have joined the ranks of these killers by crossing the line of control from Pakistan.