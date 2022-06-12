What's new

Latest: Israel deploys air missile systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah leader’s warning: Report

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,271
-7
15,260
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
news.nbs24.org

Latest: Israel deploys air missile systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah leader’s warning: Report

The Israeli army has reportedly deployed air missile systems in Tel Aviv and Haifa following a warning by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, that the resistance is "not afraid of war." According to a report published by Lebanon's al-Akhbar...
news.nbs24.org news.nbs24.org

Latest: Israel deploys air missile systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah leader’s warning: Report
noimagee.gif

NBS Webdesk



The Israeli army has reportedly deployed air missile systems in Tel Aviv and Haifa following a warning by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, that the resistance is “not afraid of war.”

According to a report published by Lebanon’s al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday, the Israeli military was put on alert immediately after Nasrallah’s speech to counter any surprise attacks.
This is while Israeli authorities had not taken seriously the warnings coming from Lebanese officials against the Tel Aviv regime’s gas extraction from the Karish Gasfield in Lebanon’s territorial waters, the paper said, according to Al-Alam news network.

Nasrallah said on Thursday that the resistance “cannot stay silent in the face of plunder of Lebanon’s resources.”
“The resistance’s essential duty is to protect Lebanon’s land, waters, oil, gas, and dignity,” Nasrallah said, adding, “All options are on the table for the resistance.”

The remarks came after a vessel operated by a Greek company arrived at the Karish Gasfield in Lebanon’s territorial waters to extract gas for the occupying regime.
Nasrallah warned that the Greek company, called Energean, “is a partner in this attack on Lebanon,” for which it will face “consequences.”

The Hezbollah chief also pointed out that it was not the international regulations but actually “pressure, war of attrition, and resistance” that forced the occupying regime to retreat from southern Lebanon and the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. On both occasions, battleground contributions by Hezbollah proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.

Responding to Nasrallah’s remarks, Israeli finance minister Avigdor Lieberman said “no one will dictate whether or not we drill for gas” in what he called Israel’s “economic waters.”
The Israeli military released a report last Sunday, saying it is preparing for a Hezbollah attack on the gas rig and is planning to deploy naval forces to the site, including a naval-adapted form of the Iron Dome missile system.

The maritime row between Lebanon and Israel is over an area in the Mediterranean Sea spanning about 860 square kilometers. Block No. 9 is rich in oil and gas. Israel relies heavily on gas and has long been developing a number of occupied offshore gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea.
Lebanese politicians hope that commercially viable hydrocarbon resources off Lebanon’s coast could help lift the debt-ridden country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.
Lebanon and Israel took part in indirect talks to discuss demarcation in 2020. But the talks stalled after Lebanon demanded a larger area, including part of the Karish gas field, where Israel has given exploration rights to a Greek firm.
The talks were supposed to discuss a Lebanese demand for 860 sq km (330 square miles) of territory in the disputed maritime area, according to a map sent to the United Nations in 2011. However, Lebanon then said the map was based on erroneous calculations and demanded 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles) more further south, including part of Karish.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,421
5
2,683
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
khansaheeb said:
news.nbs24.org

Latest: Israel deploys air missile systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah leader’s warning: Report

The Israeli army has reportedly deployed air missile systems in Tel Aviv and Haifa following a warning by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, that the resistance is "not afraid of war." According to a report published by Lebanon's al-Akhbar...
news.nbs24.org news.nbs24.org

Latest: Israel deploys air missile systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah leader’s warning: Report
noimagee.gif

NBS Webdesk



The Israeli army has reportedly deployed air missile systems in Tel Aviv and Haifa following a warning by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, that the resistance is “not afraid of war.”

According to a report published by Lebanon’s al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday, the Israeli military was put on alert immediately after Nasrallah’s speech to counter any surprise attacks.
This is while Israeli authorities had not taken seriously the warnings coming from Lebanese officials against the Tel Aviv regime’s gas extraction from the Karish Gasfield in Lebanon’s territorial waters, the paper said, according to Al-Alam news network.

Nasrallah said on Thursday that the resistance “cannot stay silent in the face of plunder of Lebanon’s resources.”
“The resistance’s essential duty is to protect Lebanon’s land, waters, oil, gas, and dignity,” Nasrallah said, adding, “All options are on the table for the resistance.”

The remarks came after a vessel operated by a Greek company arrived at the Karish Gasfield in Lebanon’s territorial waters to extract gas for the occupying regime.
Nasrallah warned that the Greek company, called Energean, “is a partner in this attack on Lebanon,” for which it will face “consequences.”

The Hezbollah chief also pointed out that it was not the international regulations but actually “pressure, war of attrition, and resistance” that forced the occupying regime to retreat from southern Lebanon and the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. On both occasions, battleground contributions by Hezbollah proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.

Responding to Nasrallah’s remarks, Israeli finance minister Avigdor Lieberman said “no one will dictate whether or not we drill for gas” in what he called Israel’s “economic waters.”
The Israeli military released a report last Sunday, saying it is preparing for a Hezbollah attack on the gas rig and is planning to deploy naval forces to the site, including a naval-adapted form of the Iron Dome missile system.

The maritime row between Lebanon and Israel is over an area in the Mediterranean Sea spanning about 860 square kilometers. Block No. 9 is rich in oil and gas. Israel relies heavily on gas and has long been developing a number of occupied offshore gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea.
Lebanese politicians hope that commercially viable hydrocarbon resources off Lebanon’s coast could help lift the debt-ridden country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.
Lebanon and Israel took part in indirect talks to discuss demarcation in 2020. But the talks stalled after Lebanon demanded a larger area, including part of the Karish gas field, where Israel has given exploration rights to a Greek firm.
The talks were supposed to discuss a Lebanese demand for 860 sq km (330 square miles) of territory in the disputed maritime area, according to a map sent to the United Nations in 2011. However, Lebanon then said the map was based on erroneous calculations and demanded 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles) more further south, including part of Karish.
Click to expand...
Hezbollah needs to make use of sleeper cells to do precision attacks inside of isr*el. Isr*el has good air defence systems and most missiles and rockets will get shot down while the ones that make it through won’t do much damage. Hezbollah should use sleeper cells to attack isr*eli SAM sites to destroy them, then barrage isr*el with rockets and missiles. Hezbollah should look at Al Qaeda sleeper cell tactics for raiding bases because their very effective and would be very useful for Hezbollah against Isr*el. Best is to weaken enemy from within enough so it will be easy to attack from outside after.
 
A

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
507
-1
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Hezbollah needs to make use of sleeper cells to do precision attacks inside of isr*el. Isr*el has good air defence systems and most missiles and rockets will get shot down while the ones that make it through won’t do much damage. Hezbollah should use sleeper cells to attack isr*eli SAM sites to destroy them, then barrage isr*el with rockets and missiles. Hezbollah should look at Al Qaeda sleeper cell tactics for raiding bases because their very effective and would be very useful for Hezbollah against Isr*el. Best is to weaken enemy from within enough so it will be easy to attack from outside after.
Click to expand...
Israel did destroy some tunnels but it's an extremely guarded and closely watched border so it's not that easy. But they have PGMs now so they can strike any target inside Israel they want.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,421
5
2,683
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ahaider97 said:
Israel did destroy some tunnels but it's an extremely guarded and closely watched border so it's not that easy. But they have PGMs now so they can strike any target inside Israel they want.
Click to expand...
PGM’s can still be shot down by SAM’s.
Even though it’s much harder to set up sleeper cells, but success rate is much higher if they carry out an attack. Say for example to strike an Isr*eli airbase, you might need 100 missiles and still bulk will get intercepted while the ones which make it through will do minimal damage. US strikes on Syrian airbase with 100+ cruise missiles failed to do any significant damage. But a sleeper cells can completely destroy an airbase or destroy many aircraft on ground and do significantly more damage then missiles will.
Both used side by side will be even more deadly because sleeper cells can neutralize SAM sites while PGM’s rain in on bases after.
It’s hard very hard but it’s way more rewarding.
 
A

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
507
-1
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
PGM’s can still be shot down by SAM’s.
Even though it’s much harder to set up sleeper cells, but success rate is much higher if they carry out an attack. Say for example to strike an Isr*eli airbase, you might need 100 missiles and still bulk will get intercepted while the ones which make it through will do minimal damage. US strikes on Syrian airbase with 100+ cruise missiles failed to do any significant damage. But a sleeper cells can completely destroy an airbase or destroy many aircraft on ground and do significantly more damage then missiles will.
Both used side by side will be even more deadly because sleeper cells can neutralize SAM sites while PGM’s rain in on bases after.
It’s hard very hard but it’s way more rewarding.
Click to expand...
There's no denying the importance of infiltrators or sleeper cells, son of Sayed Nasrallah was martyred in an infiltration operation I think.

But Israel size is not that big, if they make good use of the manpower they have in Syria and strategically use their missiles, they can overwhelm Israel in a least a few sectors. For example Hezbollah has now stated their intention to liberate Galilee and Israel routinely drops leaflets in Syrian Golan to deter Hezbollah presence there. I think in the next war they will go for territory and not chaos.
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 30, 2013
3,153
1
5,947
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Hezbollah needs to make use of sleeper cells to do precision attacks inside of isr*el. Isr*el has good air defence systems and most missiles and rockets will get shot down while the ones that make it through won’t do much damage. Hezbollah should use sleeper cells to attack isr*eli SAM sites to destroy them, then barrage isr*el with rockets and missiles. Hezbollah should look at Al Qaeda sleeper cell tactics for raiding bases because their very effective and would be very useful for Hezbollah against Isr*el. Best is to weaken enemy from within enough so it will be easy to attack from outside after.
Click to expand...

Hezbollah is way ahead than Al Qaeda. Al Qaeda is not a fighting group. They could only secure hostile casualties through suicide attacks, one way raids and IEDs. Hezbollah is a fighting machine and masters the urban warfare and covert warfare with a disciplined warforce.

The only time Hezbollah will activate its sleeper cells with Israel when they get involved in another war.

Check battle of bint Jbeil and Maroun Al Raas to understand how Hezbollah installed brilliant war tactics.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
4,057
-38
1,996
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Sardar330 said:
They will get screwed just like 2006 and liberation of South of Lebanon in 2000😘🥰
Click to expand...
Hezbollah is all talk lol.
It's in no position for a war, Lebanon will economically collapse.

Israel killed multiple Hezbollah officers and when Hezbollah tried to retaliate and infiltrate into Israel, they were tricked into attacking empty bases with remote controlled vehicles and were bombed.

Jf-17 block 3 said:
Hezbollah needs to make use of sleeper cells to do precision attacks inside of isr*el. Isr*el has good air defence systems and most missiles and rockets will get shot down while the ones that make it through won’t do much damage. Hezbollah should use sleeper cells to attack isr*eli SAM sites to destroy them, then barrage isr*el with rockets and missiles. Hezbollah should look at Al Qaeda sleeper cell tactics for raiding bases because their very effective and would be very useful for Hezbollah against Isr*el. Best is to weaken enemy from within enough so it will be easy to attack from outside after.
Click to expand...
Easy to say, Israel prevents most terror attacks, and the only terror attacks it can't foil are ones that can't be predicted, and all terror attacks are pointed at civilians anyways.

Israeli air defenses are inside Israeli military bases and are guarded by 1000+ soldiers. "Sleeper cells" won't be able to do shit, just like they haven't been able to in the last 74 years.
 
Sardar330

Sardar330

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 11, 2022
85
0
135
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Beny Karachun said:
Hezbollah is all talk lol.
It's in no position for a war, Lebanon will economically collapse.

Israel killed multiple Hezbollah officers and when Hezbollah tried to retaliate and infiltrate into Israel, they were tricked into attacking empty bases with remote controlled vehicles and were bombed.


Easy to say, Israel prevents most terror attacks, and the only terror attacks it can't foil are ones that can't be predicted, and all terror attacks are pointed at civilians anyways.

Israeli air defenses are inside Israeli military bases and are guarded by 1000+ soldiers. "Sleeper cells" won't be able to do shit, just like they haven't been able to in the last 74 years.
Click to expand...
Iran has surrounded the occupier regime from every angle

It's just matter of time that thousands resistance soldiers will enter 1948 territories
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Hezbollah issues warning as Greek company goes deep
Replies
3
Views
313
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
khansaheeb
Hezbollah successfully flies reconnaissance drone over Israeli-occupied territories
Replies
5
Views
462
HAIDER
HAIDER
sammuel
Will Hezbollah's election setback change anything in Lebanon?
Replies
0
Views
164
sammuel
sammuel
D
Israel tests innovative, high-powered laser defense system
Replies
2
Views
253
dani191
D
Falcon29
if there's an existential threat to Jerusalem:Houthis & Hezbollah
Replies
1
Views
253
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom