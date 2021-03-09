Latest in Ancestor Worship - Crop Painting of Bangabandhu in Rice Fields

Published: 09:41 PM March 9, 2021

This is how the portrait of Bangabandhu has been painted in the paddy fields.The portrait of Bangabandhu is getting a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in Balenda village of Sherpur upazila of Bogra. The announcement is expected to be made on March 17, the centenary of Bangabandhu's birth, as the previous record has been broken and all the necessary conditions have been met.This information was given by two representatives of Guinness World Records after the inspection on Tuesday (March 9) at noon.At the initiative of Bangabandhu National Assembly, an organization called National Agricare started making portraits. From February 1 to February 18, 120 to 130 women workers worked every day to make it. They were accompanied by 15 to 20 male workers every day. For this crop, 100 bighas of land has been leased from local farmers for seven months.Former Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Prof. Dr. Guinness Authority representative on Tuesday inspected the portrait of Bangabandhu in the grain. Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Professor Emdadul Haque Chowdhury of Bangladesh Agricultural University visited the project area of Balenda village. At the time, the joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Awami League AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the central vice president of the Volunteer League. Abdur Razzak and others were present.Dr. Kamal Uddin Ahmed said they came to visit as witnesses. Expressing satisfaction over the work, Kamal Uddin said, “All the conditions have been fulfilled to get a place in the Guinness World Records. In China, the crop was on 65 bighas of land and here on 100 bighas. ”"The report will be submitted to the Guinness World Records Authority in the next 2-3 days," he said. In the next few days, that is, before Bangabandhu's birthday on March 17, the portrait of Bangabandhu will be included in the Guinness World Records. "Asaduzzaman, an agronomist and manager of the project and an official of National Agrocare, said, “The world's largest crop painting is in the portrait of Bangabandhu. Guinness World Records authorities were contacted to set the record. The delegates visited and expressed their satisfaction. ”AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, said, “As long as Bangladesh exists, respect, love and respect for Bangabandhu will remain. We want to inspire the nation through the Bangabandhu project in the grain picture. In the coming days, this project will inspire the development program under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ”Bogra-5 MP Habibur Rahman, District Awami League President Mojibur Rahman Majnu, General Secretary Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Awami League leader Asadur Rahman Dulu, Sherpur Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Gaziur Rahman, Sherpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Liaquat Ali Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sabrina Sharmin was present.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------I think Modi is jealous now....