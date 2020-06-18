Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Latest Flight Testing! [Iron Man type]
Thread starter
Hamartia Antidote
Start date
Aug 25, 2020
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,982
23
15,602
Country
Location
Aug 25, 2020
#1
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,982
23
15,602
Country
Location
Today at 8:55 PM
#2
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
I
Myths surrounding the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers
Ivan
Jun 18, 2020
Replies
0
Views
732
Jun 18, 2020
Ivan
I
US Air Force To Turn Navy Air Defense Busting Missile Into High-Speed Critical Strike Weapon
F-22Raptor
Mar 21, 2019
Replies
1
Views
605
Mar 21, 2019
The SC
I
The Indian Navy is angry & jilted over India’s AMCA future fighter program. Here’s why
INDIAPOSITIVE
Apr 11, 2018
Replies
4
Views
2K
Apr 12, 2018
#hydra#
Pakistan Navy: The Phoenix Rises
SQ8
Oct 9, 2016
17
18
19
20
21
22
Replies
328
Views
87K
Dec 16, 2016
niaz
N
Alliant Techsystems / Heckler-Koch XM-29 SABR / OICW assault rifle (USA)
Zarvan
Jun 16, 2014
Replies
0
Views
3K
Jun 16, 2014
Zarvan
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Kim Jong Un’s ‘monster’ missile could overwhelm US defense systems
Latest: 925boy
A moment ago
Military Forum
Iran shoots down Israeli drone operated by Azerbaijan violating Iranian airspace
Latest: Falcon29
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
F
Is cow hugging the world's latest wellness trend?
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
1 minute ago
World Affairs
R
India desperate: Approaches Pakistan for talks
Latest: Ray02589
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Is the military gap between Pakistan and India increasing or decreasing?
Latest: The BrOkEn HeArT
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Is the military gap between Pakistan and India increasing or decreasing?
Latest: The BrOkEn HeArT
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army
Project "AZM" : STEALTH AMBITION Project
Latest: Marker
1 minute ago
Pakistan Air Force
We take a closer look at the new North Korean tank
Latest: Fawadqasim1
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Featured
Maulana Dr. Adil Khan Sahib, head of Jamia Farooqia Karachi, martyred in a murderous attack
Latest: AgNoStiC MuSliM
22 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: air marshal
22 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
R
India desperate: Approaches Pakistan for talks
Latest: Ray02589
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan’s total debt increase by Rs 3,419bn in last year, reveals SBP
Latest: Pandora
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Twitter user reports Nawaz Sharif
Latest: Azadkashmir
3 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
tabdeeli ? Verbal Clash Between Pakistan Foreign Minister's Son and PIA Staff at Dubai Airport Over Excess Baggage
Latest: HaMoTZeMaS
5 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
H
Shireen Mazari - Prisons in Pakistan – an opportunity lost to incompetence
Latest: HAIDER
15 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Kim Jong Un’s ‘monster’ missile could overwhelm US defense systems
Latest: 925boy
A moment ago
Military Forum
G
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gripen9
53 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Satellites and AI played a starring role at US Army Project Convergence
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 8:32 PM
Air Warfare
Featured
India Uncovered its secret "GHATAK" drone: Stealth deep strike capable
Latest: krash
Today at 8:28 PM
Air Warfare
Low, Fast, Networked & Lethal: Future US Army Airpower
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 8:23 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iran shoots down Israeli drone operated by Azerbaijan violating Iranian airspace
Latest: Falcon29
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Bangladesh's economy to grow 4.4% in FY 21, rebound by 2022: IMF
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Featured
BD not interested in US defence deal under Indo-Pacific strategy
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
12 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
India has requested for six MQ-9 drones from the US at the cost of $600 million.
Latest: Flash_Ninja
14 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
UAS F-71: By Bangladesh, for Bangladesh
Latest: I S I
19 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top