What's new

Latest Conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladhak.

masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
6,726
12
14,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
"This was a violent clash near Chushul. Hand to hand fighting. No weapons fired & no casualties reported."

Complete and utter b.s. Even the Indian Army is not so stupid that it will repeat this most stupid of errors hardly 2 months later. There is simply no way a genuine aggression by PLA will be met with anything short of gunfire. Neither are PLA this dumb, nor are IA.

I'm certain this is Bollywood b.s. on a slow news day for Indian media. Maybe, just maybe a single punch was thrown in anger at a flag meeting, and Delhi decided to propagandise it. China won't notice it but India will debate it for a year. Meanwhile, Indian media will ignore the real problems currently spiralling out of control in India thanks to Modi.
 
drunken-monke

drunken-monke

FULL MEMBER
Jan 19, 2011
1,200
-12
1,121
Country
India
Location
India
I have heard from sources that, on 29th August, 14 Chinese soldiers were shot dead. It looks like start of skirmishes.. It happened near southern bank of Pangong tso..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vanguard One With Latest Sanctions, US Casts a Shadow Over China’s Belt and Road World Affairs 0
S Coronavirus Live Map and realtime counter - Latest worldwide COVID-19 stats and figures. COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Figaro Latest PLA build up at Pangong Lake Finger 4 ... wow Indian Defence Forum 11
Bagheera Pakistan's latest strategy is so bad, it would seem it's uninterested in Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 72
Hamartia Antidote Latest Flight Testing! [Iron Man type] Members Club 0
zakir Ullah Khan Peshawar Sports Complex Latest Video - Peshawar Hayatabad Football and Cricket Stadium Drone Video Infrastructure & Development 3
F-22Raptor Huawei faces ‘impossible’ challenge after latest US tech sanctions, say analysts China & Far East 45
beijingwalker The Latest: China’s community virus cases hit single digits COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
Austin Powers Russia's latest Mercury class corvette under construction Naval Warfare 5
Falcon26 Have Pakistan’s most successful startup founders become Naspers’ latest victims? Technology & Science 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top