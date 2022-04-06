What's new

Latest Boycott: Deranged Radical Hindus Go After Food Company "Haldirams" for Urdu Text on Packaging

This latest movement was kickstarted after a Hindu news reporter entered a Haldirams store to question and harass an employee over Urdu packaging on a food package.

The deranged behavior of this psychotic Pujari in full display below:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511353239228370947

This behavior ended up resonating with many Hindus and since then, a public movement has been launched to boycott Haldiram over its Urdu text.
 

