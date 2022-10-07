What's new

Latest audio leak allegedly exposes Imran Khan’s narrative on horse trading

1665129300123.png

The hacker, claiming to hold audios of the PM House, has leaked another soundbite that suggests PTI Chairman Imran Khan was involved in horse trading during his tenure at the country’s highest office.

The comments made by the former premier in the purported audio suggested that it was recorded before the voting on the no-confidence motion was held against him.

The audio mentions a 48-hour time period and it matches with the Supreme Court order that was issued on April 7. The top court had directed the National Assembly speaker to hold a vote on the motion no later than April 9.

It is not clear who else was present in the meeting where the discussion regarding the party position in the National Assembly took place.

This is the third audio of the PTI chairman leaked during the past couple of weeks following a series of audios of the incumbent government surfaced on social media.

In the previous ones, the PTI leaders could be heard talking about the alleged US conspiracy and how to use it in their favour.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578266024561938433

Transcript of the leaked audio​

You are greatly mistaken that the number game is now complete

It's not like that...don't think that it's over because 48 hours from now is a long long time

Big things are happening in this. I am making some moves of my own which we cannot make public

[pause, background change]

I am buying five, I have five. [We need] to give the message that the five are very important

And tell him if he secures five more and it turns to 10, the game will be in our hand

The nation is alarmed right now.

Across the board people want us to win in any way possible, so no one needs to worry if this is right or wrong - whatever the tactic.

Even if someone breaks one, it will have a big impact

Meeting on PM House audio leaks

Interestingly, the audio was leaked online at the same time as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was chairing the first meeting of the committee formed to probe audio leaks.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, cabinet secretary, and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.

The federal government established the committee to investigate the security breach at the PM House and suggest steps to ensure safety.

It is important to note that neither the PML-N nor the PTI contradicted the contents of the audios, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif categorically denied that his government has any role in the matter.

'Edited'​

Reacting to the development, senior PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry claimed that this audio is edited and the people know the source of the audio leaks.

"Can you justify the NRO22 by making such audios? It won't happen. People know where these are being produced and how."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578282378975662080


The long march will decide, he said.

'Conman and fraud'​

On the other hand, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the PTI chief "a conman and a fraud".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578273534362517504

Imran Khan is like a electrical fan , the dickheads can throw as much shit as they can but it never sticks .

Daily there is a made up fantasist leak which nothing comes from these rabid dogs and there followers , but nothing sticks unlike the PDM who are knee deep in shit and attract shit like flies so much everytime they open there mouths jalaab leaks out .

The plastic surgeon bitch ,the fat mothetfucker absconder he’s crooked corrupt brother the mr10% gangster on he’s death bed he’s gay queer faggot freak son giving blow jobs to Americans while he’s province is under water . The incompetent sold out motherfucker army chief Bajwa slave of the whiteman .

Imran Khan is nothing like these motherfuckers and the whole nation knows it as gospel

Try again tomorrow bastards .
 
Too late for all this propaganda - public is angry and they are ready to trample you lot. Milk PMLN whilst you can, not long to go. Keep posting. Shabash.
 
What's his black magic woman been up to all this while ? All her hexes seem to have backfired and hit handsome hubby dear instead.
 
This is nothing, according to Gill, Nani 420 is gone to London to work on the deep fake video releases of Imran Khan.
I hope she intends to entertain us all, what a blockbuster movie it would be if Nani 420 shows herself at the receiving end of Imran Khan. Both parties members would be happy from such leak. :-):-)
 
If a group of people who are known to be corrupt are all desperately trying to silence one man, it says a lot.

But they plan, and Allah Plans. And Allah is the best of planners
 
Fool you really are scraping the gutter… trying anything and everything to please your pmln masters by posting such fabricated horse manure… how much are their media cell paying you … it’s so damn obvious you are a plant…
 

