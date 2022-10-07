Latest audio leak allegedly exposes Imran Khan’s narrative on horse trading

Transcript of the leaked audio​

The hacker, claiming to hold audios of the PM House, has leaked another soundbite that suggests PTI Chairman Imran Khan was involved in horse trading during his tenure at the country’s highest office.The comments made by the former premier in the purported audio suggested that it was recorded before the voting on the no-confidence motion was held against him.The audio mentions a 48-hour time period and it matches with the Supreme Court order that was issued on April 7. The top court had directed the National Assembly speaker to hold a vote on the motion no later than April 9.It is not clear who else was present in the meeting where the discussion regarding the party position in the National Assembly took place.This is the third audio of the PTI chairman leaked during the past couple of weeks following a series of audios of the incumbent government surfaced on social media.In the previous ones, the PTI leaders could be heard talking about the alleged US conspiracy and how to use it in their favour.Interestingly, the audio was leaked online at the same time as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was chairing the first meeting of the committee formed to probe audio leaks.The meeting was attended by federal ministers, cabinet secretary, and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.The federal government established the committee to investigate the security breach at the PM House and suggest steps to ensure safety.It is important to note that neither the PML-N nor the PTI contradicted the contents of the audios, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif categorically denied that his government has any role in the matter.Reacting to the development, senior PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry claimed that this audio is edited and the people know the source of the audio leaks."Can you justify the NRO22 by making such audios? It won't happen. People know where these are being produced and how."The long march will decide, he said.On the other hand, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the PTI chief "a conman and a fraud".