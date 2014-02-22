What's new

Late night attack leaves 2 cops dead in Islamabad

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,232
84
57,215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Late night attack leaves 2 cops dead in Islamabad
Munawer AzeemPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated about 2 hours ago

Two policemen were shot dead in Shams Colony area of the federal capital on Thursday night, sources said. — AFP/File

Two policemen were shot dead in Shams Colony area of the federal capital on Thursday night, sources said. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen were shot dead in Shams Colony area of the federal capital on Thursday night, sources said.
According to police, Constables Ishtiaq Ranjha and Bashir Shah, who were on a routine patrol in Shams Colony on a motorcycle, were shot dead.

A senior police officer said that there were reports of firing in the area, near the Construction Technology and Training Institute on the I.J. Principal Road.

When a police team reached the spot they found the two police officers from Eagle Squad dead, their bodies at some distance from their motorcycle.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

They also launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

The bodies of the policemen were taken to a local hospital for legal procedure, the police officer said.

It was not known how the two policemen were targeted, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Mustafa Tanweer told Dawn that police teams were examining the crime scene and looking for clues about the identity of the killers.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2021

Late night attack leaves 2 cops dead in Islamabad - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
According to Indian Twitter accounts TTP has claimed responsibility. TTP thanks to our neighbor in the east is hitting our capital and our response is limited to just going after few TTP dumbos in Afghanistan and sometimes in Iran. No offence !!!! but this cowardly policy would only embolden our neighbor in the east.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

darkinsky
Brace yourself Karachi, Taliban are coming: Flanking maneuver of Karachi underway.
2
Replies
18
Views
9K
Secur
Secur
waheed gul
India's NSA causing acute threat to regional, global peace
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
8K
shree835
shree835
fatman17
On the trail of Pakistan's Taliban
Replies
2
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom