Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that as per amended law the annual income tax returns furnished after due date will not be treated as filer of return or will not make place on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).The FBR said that this amendment to income tax laws will be applicable on returns filed for tax year 2018.Source: https://www.pkrevenue.com/taxation/late-filers-will-not-get-status-of-filers-fbr/