*Very Good Development from the GoP*



"Federal Cabinet has approved the recommendations of the Task force on restructuring of the Federal Government and reducing the number of organisations from 441 to 342 by deciding to privatise, restructure, merge, wind up or liquidate.



Only two categories 1) Executive departments and 2) Autonomous bodies, would be retained with clear demarcation of responsibilities, operational autonomy and accountability for results!



Ministries and Divisions employ only 2% of the Federal work force of 1.1 million employees, while the remaining belong to the Executive departments and autonomous bodies.



Federal Expenditure on Civil Administration is a very small fraction of total expenditure, as Debt servicing is PKR 2,900 billion, Defence is PKR 1,700 billion, leaving zero revenues for development and all other expenditure."

Click to expand...