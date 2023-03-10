Last resort

I might get banned for this but I don’t care anymore.There is only one option left for Pakistan. I was never an advocate for it and still hope some other way appears. But as things are now, only a massive revolution/civil war can save Pakistan.It’s either Pakistan wins or hybrid colonizers win.It’s either Pakistanis survive or elite survive.Pakistanis are being oppressed by the state and killed in extra judicial killings while the country’s economy is in shambles and instability is rampant. If things like this continue then Pakistan will be unliveable very soon. A massive internal war is awaiting Pakistan.It’s either Pakistan fights as a nation now against these hybrid colonizers or Pakistan in due time will Balkanize.Pakistani elite are a bigger threat to Pakistan than india now.The government of Pakistan is TAGHUT. Don’t believe me? Try speaking against lumber 1 or the government and watch a black vigo show up at your door.Don’t worry what they label you as. History will write the successful people as heros and the losers as terrorists.Imran Khan entered a gun fight with a knife. You cannot work in the system to get rid of the system. Imran khan doesn’t understand this.It is time for Pakistani awam to raise up and rebel against the state.Pakistan is at a point where rebellion will be the lesser evil when compared to letting these corrupt munafiq elite in power.If you want to protect Pakistan and ensure it liveable for the future generations then revolution is needed.History will remember the people who stand up to this Taghut government as Hero’s.These munafiqs are doing worse to Pakistanis than what Israel is doing to Palestinians or what india is doing to Kashmir.Before anyone says “Pakistan will turn into Syria”, is Pakistan any different than Syria right now? Go look at Balochistan, Interior Sindh, South Punjab, Tribal areas, they are already worse off than Syria.“India will invade Pakistan”. Thats also false cuz India is already winning the ultimate war. On what front is Pakistan beating india? The fight that was to take IOJK has now turned into a fight to keep Pakistan as one. Indians have already solidified their network in Pakistan and already making Pakistan suffer worse than an invasion thanks to traitors in Pakistan. What will save Pakistan is a Ghairatmand leadership.Inqilab is the only solution!