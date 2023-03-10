Last resort

What's new

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Sep 10, 2020
I might get banned for this but I don’t care anymore.

There is only one option left for Pakistan. I was never an advocate for it and still hope some other way appears. But as things are now, only a massive revolution/civil war can save Pakistan.
It’s either Pakistan wins or hybrid colonizers win.
It’s either Pakistanis survive or elite survive.
Pakistanis are being oppressed by the state and killed in extra judicial killings while the country’s economy is in shambles and instability is rampant. If things like this continue then Pakistan will be unliveable very soon. A massive internal war is awaiting Pakistan.
It’s either Pakistan fights as a nation now against these hybrid colonizers or Pakistan in due time will Balkanize.
Pakistani elite are a bigger threat to Pakistan than india now.
The government of Pakistan is TAGHUT. Don’t believe me? Try speaking against lumber 1 or the government and watch a black vigo show up at your door.

Don’t worry what they label you as. History will write the successful people as heros and the losers as terrorists.

Imran Khan entered a gun fight with a knife. You cannot work in the system to get rid of the system. Imran khan doesn’t understand this.

It is time for Pakistani awam to raise up and rebel against the state.
Pakistan is at a point where rebellion will be the lesser evil when compared to letting these corrupt munafiq elite in power.

If you want to protect Pakistan and ensure it liveable for the future generations then revolution is needed.

History will remember the people who stand up to this Taghut government as Hero’s.

These munafiqs are doing worse to Pakistanis than what Israel is doing to Palestinians or what india is doing to Kashmir.

Before anyone says “Pakistan will turn into Syria”, is Pakistan any different than Syria right now? Go look at Balochistan, Interior Sindh, South Punjab, Tribal areas, they are already worse off than Syria.
“India will invade Pakistan”. Thats also false cuz India is already winning the ultimate war. On what front is Pakistan beating india? The fight that was to take IOJK has now turned into a fight to keep Pakistan as one. Indians have already solidified their network in Pakistan and already making Pakistan suffer worse than an invasion thanks to traitors in Pakistan. What will save Pakistan is a Ghairatmand leadership.

Inqilab is the only solution!

Mustang125

Mustang125

May 27, 2011
don’t think anybody will disagree on what you said. The case in point is who lead it? In my opinion the revolution should have started when Imran Khan got shot and had a assassination attempt. The awaam is to sterilized that because of hunger and personal
Problems (not selfish or
Is it?) they are not going to come on the streets and how rhe hell do you combat tanks and guns??
 
AA_

AA_

Feb 22, 2023
Sayfullah said:
Imran Khan entered a gun fight with a knife. You cannot work in the system to get rid of the system. Imran khan doesn’t understand this.
This is exactly I feel.
I said when 02/27/19 occurred, IK should’ve taken the opportunity to get rid enemies of Pakistan. He could’ve easily accused the PDM and military heads of siding with the enemy, and the whole country was on war footing following the bombing of India occupied Kashmir.
Hate to say this but should’ve had secret contract killers taking out each snake one by one and claim it’s xyz enemy doing it. So much missed opportunities. This system is a hybrid colonization. They saw how Pakistanis mentality was changing so they had to kill our mentality to ensure compliance.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Sep 10, 2020
Mustang125 said:
don’t think anybody will disagree on what you said. The case in point is who lead it? In my opinion the revolution should have started when Imran Khan got shot and had a assassination attempt. The awaam is to sterilized that because of hunger and personal
Problems (not selfish or
Is it?) they are not going to come on the streets and how rhe hell do you combat tanks and guns??
Hunger and personal problems will not solve under current system either. Year by year Pakistan is producing less but importing more food while exports drops and forex drops. Pakistan is being set up for a big famine.
Under current system Pakistanis will face problems. Hospitals running out of fuel, rampant instability, extra judicial killings, no forex etc, is already killing awam. Pakistan is becoming unliveable.

If people come to the streets with guns army will not be able to stop them. If 1 million Pakistanis flood the streets will army use fighter jets to bomb Pakistani cities? Will army use tanks to kill millions in big cities like Lahore and Islamabad? If yes then it proves why this war must be fought. But many in the army will join the rebellion. The average soldier is like an average Pakistani and understands us. Our fight is against elite who oppress us, not the average soldier.

We will see who runs out of men sooner. Pakistani awam or army of Taghut.
Let them come bomb Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi etc with fighter jets. It will only motivate the nation more and strengthen their fighting spirit.

If Pakistani awam take a stand than army CAN’T DO SHIT TO PAKISTANIS.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
Sit down child
 
Vortex

Vortex

Apr 17, 2008
When any civil war saved any country ?
Syrian, Iraqi, Libyan civil wars and what not…

Enemies want a civil war in Pakistan !

They tried Sunnis/Shias ( same as they successfully did in Lebanon (heard myself on french Jewish radio broadcasting live news in french from Jerusalem based radio k’´hôl, a military operated radio. I could not forgot it despite decades old).

You can eliminate old corrupt leadership but you cannot take out jahiliat from awam unless you eliminate it too.

Have a look at the Jewish people how they struggled for centuries and then they were successful to rebuild their country. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. But I would like emphasise on the long struggle and how they worked !

But yes they had something that we don’t have : an identity ! Their Jewish identity ! But still it should not block us to build something alike ! Have a look at United State. Différents ethnicities, différents cultures, différents languages etc..

When I was young, I was used to have same idea like you I mean revolution, but more years passed, near my expiry date, the more I started to think that we should not go towards revolution style change. We should instead educate our youngsters to be honest, hard workers, skilled in différents science going from philosophy to sciences physiques and cultivate inside them a dream !
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Sep 10, 2020
fisher1 said:
Lol No
Have fun being the slave of lumber 1 and pdm. Maybe if you’re lucky they might allow you 1 plate of khota biryani daily.

Vortex said:
When any civil war saved any country ?
Syrian, Iraqi, Libyan civil wars and what not…

Enemies want a civil war in Pakistan !

They tried Sunnis/Shias ( same as they successfully did in Lebanon (heard myself on french Jewish radio broadcasting live news in french from Jerusalem based radio k’´hôl, a military operated radio. I could not forgot it despite decades old).

You can eliminate old corrupt leadership but you cannot take out jahiliat from awam unless you eliminate it too.

Have a look at the Jewish people how they struggled for centuries and then they were successful to rebuild their country. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. But I would like emphasise on the long struggle and how they worked !

But yes they had something that we don’t have : an identity ! Their Jewish identity ! But still it should not block us to build something alike ! Have a look at United State.
Wake up. Pakistan has been in a state of civil war and anarchy since 1947.
Balochistan has been at war.
Tribal areas have been at war.
Interior sindh is oppressed by feudal colonizers and they use their gangs to create no go areas for even army.
South Punjab is same like interior sindh.
Karachi has been a war zone.

Not places in Pakistan that have seen peace are North/Central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit, and any big city in Pakistan excluding Karachi.
Only those areas have something to lose. Otherwise majority of Pakistan has been in a state of war. The enemy is already killing Pakistanis inside Pakistan with its proxies whole lumber 1 does nothing.
Pakistan already is worse off than Syria and Libya.
 
alphapak

alphapak

Nov 22, 2017
Only a mutiny in the Army or a bloody revolution can save Pakistan.

The patriotic Soldiers need to turn their guns on Asim Whiskey Muneer, Dirty Harry and
Kh@sra Anjuman. 3 bullets can save Pakistan from destruction.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Sep 10, 2020
-blitzkrieg- said:
Sit down child
+10 rupees from ISI IT cell

IF the nation is UNITED in a rebellion then no one can harm Pakistan.

Either choose a life of slavery or fight for freedom.

Pakistan is no different than india.
India oppresses Muslims and Kashmiris.
Pakistan oppresses its own civilians.
They both oppress and murder the same way but use different tactics to cover up their oppression. Their 2 sides of the same coin.

Before fighting your enemies you have to deal with the munafiqs at home. They are the ones who’ll stab you in the back when you face the enemy.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
All such advocacy of fassad is highly dangerous for mental health. The Jazbati Naujawans must channel this energy in other manners.

Government should start the 1 year mandatory service for all able bodied citizens. One hard year of rigour will help with the constitutional spirit of instilling some much need patience and discipline.

I propose a rotational approach with PTI Tigers deployed in Gwadar, Waziristan, across Indian border and Tharparkar. They can win a posting at the LoC if merited by their performance. The non-Tigers will be put through different sectors like healthcare, hydropower and off-shore engineering sectors and maintaining the canal-sewage systems.

Mexico will pay for all of this.
 
Tamerlane

Tamerlane

May 30, 2012
Imran Khan has done as much as he can. He can’t do any more. He needs to go quiet and let another organization take over.

Pakistan Mahaz e Inqalab. Pakistan Revolutionary Front.

Pakistan needs liberation before elections.
 
fisher1

fisher1

Jan 28, 2019
Sayfullah said:
Have fun being the slave of lumber 1 and pdm. Maybe if you’re lucky they might allow you 1 plate of khota biryani daily.
Pakistan is a good country. Yes there’s economic difficulties but the gandh that PTI made for the last 4 years we are paying for it now.

There was so much corruption in PTI that they didn’t even spare the watch gifted to Pakistan by Saudis. And was sold by watch thief.

Handshome not in power feels like apocalypse to handshome and his supporters but life isn’t that different than it was 4 or 10 years ago.
 
Vortex

Vortex

Apr 17, 2008
Sayfullah said:
Wake up. Pakistan has been in a state of civil war and anarchy since 1947.
Balochistan has been at war.
Tribal areas have been at war.
Interior sindh is oppressed by feudal colonizers and they use their gangs to create no go areas for even army.
South Punjab is same like interior sindh.
Karachi has been a war zone.

Not places in Pakistan that have seen peace are North/Central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit, and any big city in Pakistan excluding Karachi.
Only those areas have something to lose. Otherwise majority of Pakistan has been in a state of war. The enemy is already killing Pakistanis inside Pakistan with its proxies whole lumber 1 does nothing.
Pakistan already is worse off than Syria and Libya.
Re read my previous reply with cold head please.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

Sep 25, 2020
fisher1 said:
Pakistan is a good country. Yes there’s economic difficulties but the gandh that PTI made for the last 4 years we are paying for it now.

There was so much corruption in PTI that they didn’t even spare the watch gifted to Pakistan by Saudis. And was sold by watch thief.

Handshome not in power feels like apocalypse to handshome and his supporters but life isn’t that different than it was 4 or 10 years ago.
No word on Ishaq Dar tabah deeeeee 🤫😂
 

