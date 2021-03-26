What's new

Last Pakistani Village on LOC Taobat Kashmir

Pakistan is stunning! Almost like Himachal pradesh ( kashmir havent been )

You guys should market all this for tourism! Absolutely magnificent
 
Prince Kassad said:

Pakistan is stunning! Almost like Himachal pradesh ( kashmir havent been )

You guys should market all this for tourism! Absolutely magnificent
What almost like Himachal Pradesh??? Pakistan is far better than whatever India can offer.
 
I see 20 times more disappoinment for those who visit India.
The low tourism numbers for Pakistan are due to conservative & traditional values of locals. The fact is Pakistan has got more scenic glaciers n valleys & unfortunately your UP or rest of India is no comparison.
 
