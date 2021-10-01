Laser Weapons Are Future for Missile Defense, Space, Expert Says

We Could Soon Get Lasers Powerful Enough to Literally Rip Emptiness Apart Lasers powerful enough to tear the fabric of matter itself are being developed in a special laboratory in China, potentially giving scientists the chance to create and study experimental environments unlike anything we have on Earth.

