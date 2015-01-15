What's new

Largest Iranian Navy ship sinks after mysterious fire

Aspen

Aspen

Sep 18, 2019
Tehran, Iran – One of Iran’s largest navy ships has sunk after catching fire near the Strait of Hormuz under unclear circumstances.

The Kharg, named after an island nearby that serves as a key oil terminal, caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday local time and more than 20 hours of rescue operations failed to save it, the army said.

An image taken late at night showed crew in life jackets running away with a fire raging behind them. Another image, taken in daytime, showed heavy smoke billowing to the sky and fire still burning.

Iran’s army also identified the Kharg as a “training ship” and confirmed there were almost 400 crew and trainees on board, before adding all of them were safely evacuated.

Translation: PR of the second maritime district of Jask has announced that after a fire broke out at the Kharg vessel and personnel were moved to the beach, the rescue operation for the training vessel failed after 20 hours of all-out work due to the spreading of the fire and the vessel rested in the Jask waters.

A local army official told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that 20 people suffered minor burns.

No reason was provided for the cause of the fire.

The vessel sank close to the port of Jask in the south of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway.

The vessel was built in Britain and launched shortly before Iran’s 1979 Revolution and entered the Iranian navy in 1984 after several years of negotiations.

The army official told Tasnim that much of its equipment had been overhauled by Iranian engineers in recent years.

It was capable of providing replenishment at sea to help other ships, could lift heavy cargo and also had launch and landing pads for helicopters.

The Kharg’s sinking marks the latest big naval incident for Iran in recent years.

Last year, a missile was mistakenly fired during a military training exercise at sea, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

An Iranian navy destroyer also sank in the Caspian Sea in 2018.

Large Iranian navy ship sinks after catching fire

Iran’s army confirmed crew safely evacuated after vessel caught fire under unclear circumstances in country’s south.
Draco.IMF

Draco.IMF

Jan 17, 2015
Cmon guys, we know the usual supsects, I dont believe in coincidences
We had in the past already incidents in the gulf of oman
avia.pro is reporting an unidentified drone hit the ship
I hope it will be properly dealt with the aggressors

Unknown drone attacked an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman

Неизвестный беспилотник атаковал иранский военный корабль в Оманском заливе

Иранский военный корабль атакован в Оманском заливе
translation:
___
An Iranian warship is attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

A few hours ago, an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman was attacked by an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result of the explosion, a fire started on the ship - the crew was urgently evacuated due to the threat of the ship sinking.

According to the Iranian news agency FARS, the Iranian navy ship was in the Gulf of Oman on a training mission, but an explosion occurred on board the ship. The nature of the explosion was not named by representatives of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, but the Arab media reported that it could be an attack of an unmanned aerial vehicle, and, judging by the power of the explosion and the evacuation of the crew of the Iranian Navy warship, the ship received quite serious damage.

Previously, Iranian ships have already been attacked in this region, moreover, analysts suspect Israel of this - in a similar way, but already in the waters of the Mediterranean, several Iranian civilian ships were attacked on their way to Syria and Lebanon.

At the moment, the Iranian Ministry of Defense does not comment on the information about the attack on a warship in the Gulf of Oman, while the nature of the damage to the vessel remains unknown.
___
 
