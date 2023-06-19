What's new

Largest-ever deal: IndiGo orders 500 Airbus A320 aircraft worth $50 billion

Laozi

Laozi

Feb 8, 2016
101113278.jpg


By India Today Web Desk: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft in a record deal, breaking Air India’s mega-470 aircraft order with Airbus and Boeing earlier this year. According to the airline, it is the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. With this order, IndiGo has become the world’s biggest A320 Family customer.

However, the engine selection and the exact mix of A320 and A321 aircraft will be done in due course, the airline added.

The purchase agreement was signed on June 19 at the Paris Air Show 2023 in the presence of top officials of the airline and Airbus.

Combined with the previous order of 480 aircraft, IndiGo’s order-book now has almost a thousand aircraft, the airline said in a statement. The order will give IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035, it added.

https://www.indiatoday.in/business/...r-500-airbus-a320-aircraft-2395068-2023-06-19

Had Indigo ordered 50 more of these, it would have surpassed the Total Budgetary Expenditure for this fiscal year of Pakistan.

Anyways it's the biggest single order in aviation history

Congratulations
 

