largest arch dam in the world, Baihetan Dam almost finished
Baihetan Dam is the largest arch dam in the world with 16GW capacity, each hydro generator 1GW : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baiheta... first 1GW hydroelectric generator will put into operation in July 1,2021. https://www.sohu.com/a/450370928_154232
