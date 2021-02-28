What's new

Large Troop Movement in Jammu Kashmir: Report

Akatosh

Akatosh

Apr 26, 2021

News Desk
News Desk 3 hours ago
Representational Image


A massive number of paramilitary forces have arrived in Jammu Kashmir.
As per a news report published by NDTV, Most of these paramilitary troopers have been deployed in north Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region.
The massive troop build-up has raised speculations and apprehensions among the locals including politicians as this is the first time after August 05 that Kashmir is seeing a massive build-up of troopers.
Though Officials have maintained that there is no truth in rumors of the troop movement as a prelude to some big development. The troops arriving in the Union Territory are those who went for election duty to West Bengal and other states, a senior police officer said. However similar statements ahead of 05 August 2019, have created massive trust deceit.
“These troops are returning from states where elections were held recently. They are being re-inducted. It’s not new deployment,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.
Officials have said some 200 companies of paramilitary forces from Jammu Kashmir were sent to states for assembly elections, mostly to West Bengal. Fifty companies returned a month ago, and the rest are coming back now and being redeployed.
Meanwhile, according to another report by Economic Times, the JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary AK Bhalla in Delhi.
However, a senior official in the administration informed that the meetings with Shah and others were a routine exercise. The LG is expected to reach Kashmir today (Monday).




Occupying armed Indian terrorists on the move in Jammu and Kashmir

@mods please correct the thread title.
 
