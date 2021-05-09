Large-scale manufacturing surges by 22.4pc in March However, on month-on-month basis, LSM contracts by 7.7pc.

As per the PBS data, the whole automobile sector posted a massive growth in March from a year ago. Production of tractors rose by 90.83pc, trucks 58.98pc, buses 87.50pc, jeep and cars 183.51pc, LCVs 104.47pc and motorcycles by 77.36pc during the month under review. The bicycle production also posted a growth of over 16pc.The cement output also grew by 57.24pc during the month under review on the back of greater demand following the start of construction activities and increase in exports. In the steel sector, billets and ingots also posted a growth of 57.65pc. The production of paints and varnishes was up 76.28pc. Cigarettes production posted a growth of 34.13pc.In pharmaceuticals, the output of syrups rose by 37.77pc, injection 13.08pc, capsules 30.14pc and tablets by 0.44pc. However, the output of ointments dipped by 17.34pc.On the other hand, vegetable ghee production fell by 0.77pc. However, cooking oil production was slightly up by 0.26pc. The production of tea dipped by 3.37pc, while wheat and grain milling output grew by 14.96pc.The data for March showed that output of petroleum products was up by 76.85pc. The output of two oil products — petrol and high-speed diesel — was up 85.15pc and 181.93pc, respectively, whereas furnace oil production increased by 55.41pc, jet fuel oil 33.02pc and LPG by 40.30pc.The production of kerosene dipped by 4.50pc. The production of other petroleum sub-products increased during the month under review.In electronic goods, the output of refrigerators posted a growth of 111.76pc, deepfreezers 101.11pc, air-conditioners 171.55pc, electric bulbs 6.50pc, electric fans 83.41pc, electric meters 142.18pc, switch gear 165.59pc and electric transformers 70.21pc. Other electronic goods output also posted positive growth during the month under review.