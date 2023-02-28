Large-scale French military exercises Orion 23

Unprecedented in scale military exercises Orion23 began in France. Exercise Orion 2023 is the largest for the French army in the last three decades. The purpose of the maneuvers will be to demonstrate the readiness of the French forces for the most difficult situations of modern combat, their efficiency and endurance in a high-intensity conflict. In total, about 20 thousand people will be involved in the exercises, which take place on land, at sea and in the air, and will also affect space and information warfare. According to the scenario, events unfold in an area bordering a powerful state that was a source of tension. Other countries, including the United States, will also take part in the exercises, which will last 2 months. The cost of military maneuvers is estimated at €35 million.