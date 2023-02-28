What's new

Large-scale French military exercises Orion 23

S

Soldier35

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2022
293
0
298
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Russian Federation
Unprecedented in scale military exercises Orion23 began in France. Exercise Orion 2023 is the largest for the French army in the last three decades. The purpose of the maneuvers will be to demonstrate the readiness of the French forces for the most difficult situations of modern combat, their efficiency and endurance in a high-intensity conflict. In total, about 20 thousand people will be involved in the exercises, which take place on land, at sea and in the air, and will also affect space and information warfare. According to the scenario, events unfold in an area bordering a powerful state that was a source of tension. Other countries, including the United States, will also take part in the exercises, which will last 2 months. The cost of military maneuvers is estimated at €35 million.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

M
  • Article
US and India to hold exercise near China's border with India.
Replies
6
Views
1K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
W
Indian military holds joint training exercise Trishakti Prahar in north Bengal
Replies
1
Views
315
walterbibikow
W
W
India, Japan to conduct 1st bilateral air combat exercise next month to enhance mutual skills
Replies
5
Views
623
Horse_Rider
H
INDIAPOSITIVE
India-US to hold high-altitude military exercise near LAC amid rising tensions with China
Replies
0
Views
636
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
indushek
  • Article
Tejas fighters in UAE for first overseas exercise
Replies
1
Views
364
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom