Large Operation Against Leh Treasures, 9,000 Sugar & 2,000 Sacks Of Lentils Recovered

Big action against stocks in Leh, stocks of unregistered sugar seized.



According to details, the district administration's major operation in Leah has also seized 9,000 bags of illegal stocked sugar and 2,000 sacks of lentils in a warehouse.



The administration seized all the stock and sealed the warehouse

The government is taking every possible step to make sugar available in the wake of reports of sugar shortages.



On the other hand, the special operation in Khanpur, a special operation, Malik Noor Muhammad Kriana Store, exporting 8,000 sacks of sugar worth millions of rupees illegally stocked on Bago Bihar Road.

Tehsildar Khanpur sealed the warehouse.