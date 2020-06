Large gathering at local Jirga in Sindh blows COVID-19 SOPs to smithereens

The Jirga was attended by local bigwigs and police officers of the area who along with the rest of the participants took no precaution against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





A Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and representative of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PMLF) Nusrat Sehar Abbasi questioned the writ of the provincial government, saying that the participants left no stone unturned in making a mockery of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).