Large Fire Breaks Out at Dominguez High School in Compton

Large Fire Breaks Out at Dominguez High in Compton​

Large Fire Breaks Out at Dominguez High in Compton Firefighters battled a large fire broke out at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton for hours.

Firefighters battled a large fire broke out at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton for hours.A large fire engulfed part of Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 20, 2023.A massive fire broke out Monday at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton, sending large plumes of smoke into the air as firefighters battled the flames for hours.The fire started around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the school, located at 15301 S. San Jose Ave. It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.Firefighters from the Compton and Downey fire departments were being assisted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.As of 10 p.m., flames and large plumes of smoke were still visible from overhead TV coverage.No injuries were immediately reported.