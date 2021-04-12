What's new

Large Explosion inside a building in Tehran, Iran

Stryker1982

Stryker1982

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
2,165
-2
3,466
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413611563647447044

Near Mellat Park, as far as I'm aware their is no known military or lets say, secretive targets in that area.

Details will come, but it looks very large. Unclear if it was a accident or intentional. Again, in that area their doesn't appear to be anything of value for a covert actor to want destroyed. Lets see though. I could be wrong.

Update: Their is the IRIB News Network there, which is a state TV network. That's is the only thing I can see targeted if it was intentional, but that being said, it has no military value.

Ministry of Energy building is there, but that building on fire is much to small to be it

Their is also the Iranian Grid Management company, but the layout looks different, but I can't confirm that.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413614335985954820

Update 2: It appears that the fire in the first tweet was a deceptively well edited to make it look like it was today. Apparently that is an old video, but their is a confirmation of a loud explosion, but no fire.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413618091632771076
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,192
-7
2,860
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Ahmad Bhutta said:
Could be a response to a recent attack at Jebel Ali port Dubai
Click to expand...
There was no attack in jebel ali tho it was caused by natural accident that happened inside a tanker fuel... More like the Bangladesh fire that occured yesterday
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
'Suspicious' blackout strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear site
Replies
1
Views
231
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Amavous
Can Iranian drone tech shift Middle East’s strategic balance of power?
Replies
3
Views
323
skyshadow
skyshadow
F-22Raptor
Long-Planned and Bigger Than Thought: Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
Philosopher
Philosopher
Zarvan
Featured Al Qaeda’s No. 2, Accused in U.S. Embassy Attacks, Was Killed in Iran
2 3
Replies
32
Views
3K
TheImmortal
T
beijingwalker
Israel and the Sino-Iranian alliance
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
HalfMoon
HalfMoon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom