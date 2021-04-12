Large Explosion inside a building in Tehran, Iran

Near Mellat Park, as far as I'm aware their is no known military or lets say, secretive targets in that area.Details will come, but it looks very large. Unclear if it was a accident or intentional. Again, in that area their doesn't appear to be anything of value for a covert actor to want destroyed. Lets see though. I could be wrong.: Their is the IRIB News Network there, which is a state TV network. That's is the only thing I can see targeted if it was intentional, but that being said, it has no military value.Ministry of Energy building is there, but that building on fire is much to small to be itTheir is also the Iranian Grid Management company, but the layout looks different, but I can't confirm that.Update 2: It appears that the fire in the first tweet was a deceptively well edited to make it look like it was today. Apparently that is an old video, but their is a confirmation of a loud explosion, but no fire.