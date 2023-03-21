What's new

Large AESA radar to be put on top of Buddhist temple

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,079
-21
5,213
Country
China
Location
China
On March 3, the X-band dual-polarization phased array weather radar jointly built by Wuhan Rainstorm Research Institute of China Meteorological Administration, Suizhou Meteorological Bureau, Hubei Cultural Tourism Group and Guangdong Narui Radar Technology Co., Ltd. successfully completed the lifting in Dahongshan, Suizhou, Hubei Province, marking the era of phased array for Hubei weather detection.

W020230316560081765955.png
W020230316560081765955.png
W020230316560081765955.png


Figure 1 shows X on the roof of the "Zhuangyuantai" building in Dahongshan Scenic Area, Suizhou County, Suizhou City, Hubei Province on March 2023, 3 The hoisting of the dual-polarization phased array weather radar in the band was completed

Compared with the traditional weather radar of mechanical scanning, the dual-polarization phased array radar has both the characteristics of rapid scanning of phased array radar, and the advantages of dual-polarization radar to obtain rich detection information of weather system, and is superior to traditional weather radar in terms of reaction speed, data update rate, multi-target tracking ability, spatial resolution, versatility, anti-interference ability, etc., which can not only detect the macroscopic evolution of the weather process, but also obtain the shape, size, phase distribution, spatial orientation, precipitation type, etc. of precipitation particles. The detailed information is helpful to improve the early warning ability of strong convective weather such as tornadoes and downbursts, and the accuracy of quantitative estimation of precipitation, so as to provide accurate weather forecasting and early warning services.

W020230316560083950303.jpg


Figure 2 shows the 985 platform equipment of the Dahongshan Rainstorm Stereoscopic Vertical Observation Base (including X-band dual-polarization phased array weather radar, GNSS/MET water vapor station, laser raindrop spectrometer and six-element automatic weather station)

The X-band dual-polarization phased array weather radar installed in Dahongshan is one of the key equipment of the new Dahongshan rainstorm stereo vertical observation base built by Wuhan Rainstorm Research Institute in 2022. Suizhou Dahongshan is a very ideal natural platform for vertical stereoscopic observation, and a rare natural observation platform for vertical gradient of boundary layer. At present, the base has built a four-level gradient meteorological station and a multi-element vertical observation system, with vertical contour observation capabilities of cloud precipitation such as temperature and humidity, wind, water vapor, and precipitation particles, as well as mountain gradient meteorological observation capabilities, combined with the newly built X-band phased array weather radar, which can support the field scientific experiments of small and medium-scale weather systems such as heavy rain and strong convection. By building a three-dimensional vertical observation base for heavy rainfall in Dahongshan, the field scientific experiment observation capacity in the rainstorm-prone area north of the Jianghan Plain will be further enhanced, and the relevant mechanism research and model prediction ability will be improved. Relying on the equipment and technology of the base, it will also help promote the integrated development of the local cultural tourism industry, provide strong support for serving economic and social development, and ensuring the safety of people's lives and property. (Author: Wuhan Rainstorm Research Institute, Wang Bin, Zhang Wengang, Suizhou Meteorological Bureau, Xu Haibo, Responsible Editor: Gao Xunzhi)

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
China will be gifting the SLC-18 to Pakistan ( satellite killer)
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
beijingwalker
China Could Arm Pakistan With Its ‘Satellite Killer’ SLC-18 Radar; Worries Mount For Indian Defense Forces
2
Replies
26
Views
3K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
beijingwalker
China displays powerful space monitoring radar for first time at Airshow China
Replies
3
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
D
Spotted! China’s ‘Giant’ Radar That Can Scan US Military Bases In Asia & Detect Ballistic Missiles From Thousands Of Miles
Replies
0
Views
938
dani191
D
Pakistan Ka Beta
PAF to Unveil Locally Made Stealth Radars for Fighter Jets - March 2022 .
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
12K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom