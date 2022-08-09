Langya virus found in China causing liver, kidney failure

JackTheRipper
China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews
The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.
Twenty six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting.
The new virus is in the Henipavirus family, which has two previously identified viruses, the Hendra virus and Nipah virus, which have no vaccine and in severe cases can have a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent, according to the World Health Organization.
The v irus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported says The Taipei Times.
The development of the new henipavirus has also appeared in a study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.
“There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that the infection in the human population may be sporadic,” the study stated.
