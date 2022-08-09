What's new

Langya virus found in China causing liver, kidney failure

China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews​

China has discovered a potentially fatal new virus that is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews, according to reports.

The Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” has already infected 35 people, although no one has died or suffered a serious illness, says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.


Twenty six of the patients have reportedly been hit by flu-like symptoms, including fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and vomiting.


The new virus is in the Henipavirus family, which has two previously identified viruses, the Hendra virus and Nipah virus, which have no vaccine and in severe cases can have a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent, according to the World Health Organization.

The v irus has so far been found in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces, and human-to-human transmission has not yet been reported says The Taipei Times.

The development of the new henipavirus has also appeared in a study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.


“There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that the infection in the human population may be sporadic,” the study stated.

China discovers potentially fatal new virus passed to humans from shrews

The Langya Henipavirus, known as ‘Langya’, has already infected 35 people says Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control
Langya virus is causing liver, kidney failure. Know symptoms of this new virus

Langya virus patients developed symptoms like fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache and vomiting.
Warning as brand new virus is detected in 35 people in China

A new virus that may have been passed on from a shrew has been spotted in 35 people in China. The Langya virus belongs to a family of pathogens that are known to kill up to 75 per cent of humans.
