What's new

Language & Ethnicity of the Mughals

talwarman

talwarman

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 26, 2019
33
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Topic is about the Mughal empire founded post-Akbar and not the short-lived territories of Babur and Humayun.

The first answer I usually see is that Mughals were ethnic Turks. However, according to the court historian Amir Qazvini, the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan did not speak the Turki language as a child (chagatai turki, ancestor of uzbek and other turkic languages) and was only familiar with a few words of it.
1643995577455.png
1643995591615.png


According to the source: History of Shah Jahan of Dihli 1932, his upbringing by his Ruqaiyah Begum resulted in him not being interested in the study of the Turki language. But the main takeaway is that if the Mughal princes wanted to speak the Turki language, it was necessary to study it through a teacher, and it was not something naturally taught as children by their womenfolk. So, can you be a Turk without race nor language?

Also, next question is, what was the mother-tongue of the Mughals if not Turki?

Imo in the time of Akbar it was most definitely Persian, as he was not of Indian blood. However for the emperors after Akbar, there is one important detail that European travelers in India during the reign of Aurangzeb noted. Joan Josua Ketelaar Dutch Ambassador to the Grand Mogul who wrote the first Dutch dictionary of Hindustani during his time in Agra in 1696-1697, and wrote in his journal that he was chosen ambassador for "his experience and competence in the Moorish language and customs" (syne ervarentheyt en bequaemheyt in de Moorse taele en costuymen), also wrote this in his dictionary:
1643995614129.png


Joan Josua Ketelaar writes of a "degenerate Hindustani", without using the name Urdu, as being spoken as the lingua franca amongst the Muslims, and note this was during the reign of Aurangzeb when he was saying that this language was used by the Muslim rulers. While Urdu developed late as a literary language during the reign of Shah Alam II, it was likely that Urdu was spoken colloquially much earlier. This description by Joan Josua Ketelaar contradicts both the nowadays-popular beliefs that 1)Urdu was spoken only in the end of the Mughal rule and 2)Urdu's Muslim identity was solely a result of the Hindu-Muslim language politics under the British
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

313ghazi
When Urdu was the dominant language in Afghanistan
Replies
2
Views
252
Big Tank
Big Tank
B
Graduates in Sanskrit, Urdu, Persian, yet can’t read the languages
2
Replies
22
Views
655
pc_alt
P
jamahir
Why does India’s Hindu right-wing hate the Urdu language so much ?
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
K
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART THROUGH FIVE MASTERPIECES Part Five: The Last Mughal Renaissance
Replies
0
Views
185
KedarT
K
Views that differ
Mughal-Ottoman relations
Replies
1
Views
367
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom