Language & Ethnicity of the Mughals

Topic is about the Mughal empire founded post-Akbar and not the short-lived territories of Babur and Humayun.
The first answer I usually see is that Mughals were ethnic Turks. However, according to the court historian Amir Qazvini, the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan did not speak the Turki language as a child (chagatai turki, ancestor of uzbek and other turkic languages) and was only familiar with a few words of it.
According to the source: History of Shah Jahan of Dihli 1932, his upbringing by his Ruqaiyah Begum resulted in him not being interested in the study of the Turki language. But the main takeaway is that if the Mughal princes wanted to speak the Turki language, it was necessary to study it through a teacher, and it was not something naturally taught as children by their womenfolk. So, can you be a Turk without race nor language?
Also, next question is, what was the mother-tongue of the Mughals if not Turki?
Imo in the time of Akbar it was most definitely Persian, as he was not of Indian blood. However for the emperors after Akbar, there is one important detail that European travelers in India during the reign of Aurangzeb noted. Joan Josua Ketelaar Dutch Ambassador to the Grand Mogul who wrote the first Dutch dictionary of Hindustani during his time in Agra in 1696-1697, and wrote in his journal that he was chosen ambassador for "his experience and competence in the Moorish language and customs" (syne ervarentheyt en bequaemheyt in de Moorse taele en costuymen), also wrote this in his dictionary:
Joan Josua Ketelaar writes of a "degenerate Hindustani", without using the name Urdu, as being spoken as the lingua franca amongst the Muslims, and note this was during the reign of Aurangzeb when he was saying that this language was used by the Muslim rulers. While Urdu developed late as a literary language during the reign of Shah Alam II, it was likely that Urdu was spoken colloquially much earlier. This description by Joan Josua Ketelaar contradicts both the nowadays-popular beliefs that 1)Urdu was spoken only in the end of the Mughal rule and 2)Urdu's Muslim identity was solely a result of the Hindu-Muslim language politics under the British
