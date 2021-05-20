Landslide vote in the European Parliament to put the EU's investment deal with China on hold

Feng Leng said: LOL those sanctions are hurting them badly Click to expand...

I don't mean in relation to EU but in relation to the US what is hindering them is having India in some sort of PR alliance called quad.. India is notoriously hated in larger Asia and this has worked to Chinese advantage and this forum it's self is a true picture of it.. The US is actully the one isolated as things stand now unless it loses that dead-weight called India.. Honestly nobody has issues with the EU or US or even Australia in that matter but the issues stems from India alone it truly destroys US plans in the region.. Even in Wartime India is bound to get sucker-punched hard from the back from the other regional players so technically India has weakened the US and strengthen China.. One apple can change the dynamic in the larger Asian continent