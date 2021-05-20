What's new

Landslide vote in the European Parliament to put the EU's investment deal with China on hold

EU-China investment deal on hold as MEPs vote to halt talks
  • Motion to freeze discussion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment passes by 599 votes to 30, with 58 abstentions
  • China ‘wants the CAI deal badly, but they miscalculated and now continue to underestimate the determination of the European Parliament to defend European interests and values’, MEP Reinhard Buetikofer says
Hmm.. I thought this deal, had it gone through, would actually benefit European companies more rather than China.. iirc among others are more market access, better IP protection, no longer required to partner with local companies, etc... even some local Chinese companies / SOEs had voiced their concerns about this deal..
 
Typical anti China report by SCMP, phase as if we are desperate for the deal. This deal not just benefit China but EU too. The taxes on EU product to China will still in place and EU product will be less competitive in China market. EU will get hurt too.. See how EU just put the deal on hold instead of cancel it. More or less just to win domestic votes.
 
Who cares about the European colonialists anyway. Future China's market is in Africa, a land of billions of people. Europeans can shove their butts to places where the Sun don't shine. :china:
 
The total population of Africa is only about 1.2 - 1.3 billion, of which half is in only six countries.
 
They are an economic block almost the size of USA, and with their own strong currency. They are only trying to keep their place on the big boy's table.
 
That has a dying demographic.
That doesn't have a single university in the top 50.
Whose consumption has fallen well below sustainable levels of AD.

Their time went a whole ago, and now they hang on to strings.
 
Like I said, they are only trying to keep their place on the big boy's table. Whether they keep it or not is another matter. Their biggest problem remains that their social welfare model is paid for by enjoying the US defense umbrella.
 
I don't mean in relation to EU but in relation to the US what is hindering them is having India in some sort of PR alliance called quad.. India is notoriously hated in larger Asia and this has worked to Chinese advantage and this forum it's self is a true picture of it.. The US is actully the one isolated as things stand now unless it loses that dead-weight called India.. Honestly nobody has issues with the EU or US or even Australia in that matter but the issues stems from India alone it truly destroys US plans in the region.. Even in Wartime India is bound to get sucker-punched hard from the back from the other regional players so technically India has weakened the US and strengthen China.. One apple can change the dynamic in the larger Asian continent
 
jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,648
1
2,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
At some stage, EU politicians have to seperate themselves from the US and follow a policy based on EU interests rather than be subservient to US interests.
 
I think it proves that when people are emotional, they can't do business. The EU companies would have received more access to China. The German car industry will literally go bankrupt if they lose the China market. One has to be absolute idiot to ignore the China market.

The agreement's main goal is to increase market access and ensure fair treatment for EU investors and companies doing business in China. The text wants to create a so-called level playing field and contains provisions on state-owned enterprises and subsidies.
