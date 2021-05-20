Landslide vote in the European Parliament to put the EU's investment deal with China on hold

Get Ya Wig Split
EU-China investment deal on hold as MEPs vote to halt talks
- Motion to freeze discussion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment passes by 599 votes to 30, with 58 abstentions
- China ‘wants the CAI deal badly, but they miscalculated and now continue to underestimate the determination of the European Parliament to defend European interests and values’, MEP Reinhard Buetikofer says
