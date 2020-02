One maulana named ahmadulla confirmed in his Facebook page that not performing janaza is a sin, even if it's a prostitute. Because the prostitute either brought here for force prostitution, or she came because she had no other way to get her food. And although prostitution is still haram, but they are Muslim and not doing janaza of a Muslim is a sin. He showed his surprise that he didn't know that such culture ( not doing janaza of a prostitute) is predominant by local mullahs.He also said that adulterous people and also who commit fornication for pleasure, are worse than her. I watched it, Bangladeshi people should watch it too. And someone please try to translate this video properly so that others can watch.So we all actually welcome this move.However, sadly the imam regret now because of social pressure.