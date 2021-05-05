What's new

Land Trade with China

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,028
63
94,649
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan to reopen borders for trade with China


Pakistan to reopen borders for trade with China


Anadolu
June 03, 2021

Pakistan is set to reopen its border with neighboring China for trade from Thursday after a gap of one and a half years due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, an official confirmed.

Faiyaz Ahmad, the deputy commissioner of the northern Hunza district, which borders China, told reporters on Wednesday that the border will be reopened only for unilateral trade.

The border between Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region and China's Xinjiang province was closed early last year, following the emergence of COVID-19.

According to Ahmad, Pakistani traders would be allowed to only import goods from China.
Restrictions on exports to the neighboring country will remain in place until further orders.


nation.com.pk

Pakistan to reopen borders for trade with China

Pakistan is set to reopen its border with neighboring China for trade from Thursday after a gap of one and a half years due to the outbreak of the novel
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Pakistan sees nearly 70% rise in exports to China with zero duties on exports of hundreds of products to China under free trade deal
Replies
10
Views
319
Drizzt
D
ToddBing
China plans mega transport network to boost trade, economic growth
Replies
0
Views
169
ToddBing
ToddBing
onebyone
Oregon looks to enhance trade relations with China
Replies
0
Views
124
onebyone
onebyone
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
We must continue to trade with China, says Rajiv Bajaj
Replies
1
Views
203
hualushui
H
K Shehzad
Pakistan sees nearly 70% rise in exports to China
Replies
3
Views
500
Ghessan
Ghessan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom