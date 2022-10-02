“Land boundary pact with Bangladesh reduces terrorism in India’s northeast part"​

Says Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar​

Published on 12:08 PM, October 02, 2022Photo: CollectedStar Digital Report"Thanks to that land border agreement with Bangladesh, militants failed to get any shelter there. This stopped them from carrying out their operations in the North East," he said during an interaction with an audience in Vadodara city of western state of Gujarat on Saturday (October 1, 2022) evening.Bangladesh and India signed the and boundary agreement in June, 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden official visit to Dhaka, resolving a 41-year-old issue that had been a major irritant in bilateral ties.Jaishankar said no other country "practices terrorism" the way Pakistan does."No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack (by ten Pakistani terrorists who killed 175 people in 2008), it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences," Jaishankar said.While India is considered "expert in IT" (Information Technology), the neighbouring country is known as an "expert in International Terrorism", the minister quipped.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India successfully made other countries realise that terrorism can harm them too in the future if not contained now, he said."We are fairly successful in taking along the world in this fight against terrorism," Jaishankar said.